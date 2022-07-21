At Village du Père Noël in Val-David, Quebec, just a little over an hour from Montreal, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart. From climbing and playing to splashing and meeting the big man himself, your family will love spending the whole day there. And, thanks to a streamlined, web-based booking process, there are never lineups outside or inside the park. And parking is free.
“We have little surprises that visitors will discover as they walk through the park,” said Claude Rousseau, who is known as the Chief Elf. “We have everything you need to exhaust the kids completely. And except for certain games, most of our activities can be done by the adults. We encourage the grownups to have fun throughout the day, too.”
There is so much to do at Village du Père Noël. There is the petting farm area where children can get up close and personal with different animals like goats, sheep, miniature horses, ponies, and alpacas. There are 20 different stations where kids can climb, pull themselves up, slide, and squeeze through obstacles. Elf wannabes can also practice being an actual elf by climbing a wall in the shape of a chimney and going up a giant staircase. Electromagnetic retaining devices allow them to develop their climbing skills while remaining completely safe.
Then, packing your bathing suit is a must since Village du Père Noël has kid-friendly waterslides, a wading pool, plus a bevy of fun water games. Not only are the slides specially adapted for little ones, but the ball pool is back this year, too. There is a magic show every day at 1:30 p.m., as well with their in-house magician Jeremy James. It's a great opportunity to relax, recharge, and see some amazing magic.
And finally, of course, there’s a visit with the man of the hour: Santa Claus. However, this has changed slightly since the onset of the pandemic. Kids are still welcome at Santa’s home at Village du Père Noël but, given his age — he is, after all, 467 years old — the big man has to still keep his distance.
“Even though the directive from Santé Publique with COVID has been eased out quite a bit, obviously having Santa meet hundreds of people per day would mean he would catch it for sure, so we have decided to keep him safe and virtual on a direct Zoom call from the North Pole,” Rousseau explained. “It works really well, and the kids love it. The intensity of the magic is there as if he were there in person. The kids don’t even see the difference of a virtual call. We have a huge TV that takes up an entire wall and you still get to see Santa in full scale. The children have the opportunity to talk to him, and he asks each child different questions. It’s a wonderful experience.”
To book your day at Village du Père Noël, visit their website at noel.qc.ca or call 1-800-287-6635.
