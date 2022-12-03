MIKe cohen
FYi
Divided by a beautiful valley and 150 years of racism, the town of Rossburn and the Waywayseecappo Indian reserve have been neighbours nearly as long as Canada has been a country. Their story reflects much of what has gone wrong in relations between Indigenous Peoples and non-Indigenous Canadians. It also offers, in the end, an uncommon measure of hope.
Valley of the Birdtail: An Indian Reserve, a White Town, and the Road to Reconciliation is about how two communities became separate and unequal — and what it means for the rest of us. In Rossburn, once settled by Ukrainian immigrants who fled poverty and persecution, family income is near the national average and more than a third of adults have graduated from university. In Waywayseecappo, the average family lives below the national poverty line and less than a third of adults have graduated from high school, with many haunted by their time in residential schools.
This book follows multiple generations of two families, one white and one Indigenous, and weaves their lives into the larger story of Canada. It is a story of villains and heroes, irony and idealism, racism and reconciliation. Valley of the Birdtail has the ambition to change the way we think about our past and show a path to a better future.
Critics have praised the authors for their meticulous research “This is a magnificent book,” said author and former Federal Liberal Party leader Michael Ignatieff. “It’s a new history of Canada, as lived in two communities — Rossburn and Waywayseecappo — who shared the same valley but never lived the same reality. I am haunted by what I learned and touched by the hope that these communities can teach us all how to live together in peace and justice. A truly extraordinary achievement: peeling back the layers of the history, searching through the records, but never once losing the characters, the detail, the grit of lives lived. I’m just so impressed.”
“This is a remarkable book, combining wonderful stories with historical, legal, and political analysis on a subject that is critical to our future in Canada and around the world,” added Bob Rae, Canada’s Ambassador to the United Nations
The co-authors are AndRew Stobo Sniderman and Douglas Sanderson. Sniderman is a writer, lawyer, and Rhodes Scholar from Montreal. He has written for the New York Times, the Globe and Mail, and Maclean’s. He has also argued before the Supreme Court of Canada, served as the human rights policy advisor to the Canadian minister of foreign affairs, and worked for a judge of South Africa’s Constitutional Court.
Sanderson is the Prichard Wilson Chair in Law and Public Policy at the University of Toronto Faculty of Law and has served as a senior policy advisor to Ontario’s attorney general and minister of Indigenous affairs. He is Swampy Cree, Beaver clan, of the Opaskwayak Cree Nation. Oh yes, he was also Sniderman’s law professor.
I was sent a copy of the book by community leader Eric Bissell, who felt it was important that I read it. The plight of Indigenous Canadians has truly been front and centre in the news for several years now. It seems more people are well aware of their mistreatment. This book shows a different perspective and brings real people into the storylines. It is also analyzes the work of our elected officials at all levels.
“We have tried to tell a gripping story about terrible wrongs,” says Sniderman, a graduate of the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Law. “And I think you learn something essential about Canada.”
Sniderman says the book’s origins can be traced back to his early law school years. After his first year of study, he worked as a reporter for Maclean’s magazine and this is how he came across Waywayseecappo and Rossburn.
“These communities were interesting because they had schools nearly side by side – one on reserve, one in town – and they had found a way, amazingly, to equalize the funding between these schools,” he says.
Sniderman became so passionate about ensuring this story was told that he quit his job in Ottawa in 2017 and headed to Manitoba for a month where the main characters of his book began to materialize before his very eyes.
“The biggest challenge was earning the trust of people in both communities,” says Sniderman, who spent five years conducting interviews and reviewing archival material. “That trust was earned, over time, by showing I was there to really listen, put in the work and take the time necessary to do a good job.”
Sniderman co-opted Sanderson to the project. The latter had taught his small-group, property law class.
“People will learn new things, relevant today,” Sanderson says. “For example, since the war began in Ukraine, we hear Canada is home to over one million Ukrainian-Canadians. In our book, we tell the story of why that happened, and how that happened – and how we made it happen, which is a missing piece of the context for the way in which we look at each other today.”
Both authors say the book attempts to show how different treatment by the government created and entrenched inequalities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. “There is nothing accidental or inevitable about the way things are,” Sniderman says.
I asked the co-authors if they see this story becoming a television series. They both sounded enthusiastic about such an opportunity, be it a documentary or a dramatic recreation.
Sniderman said that having Sanderson come aboard as a co-author was crucial to balancing the story from two distinct viewpoints and experiences. “I grew up in Montreal, but I had no connection to Indigenous issues even though we have Indigenous communities so close to us,” he said. “It was only about 10 years ago, well into my adult life, when I started to pay attention and it was shocking and upsetting.”
DAGENAIS RIDES AGAIN:
Former broadcaster Richard Dagenais continues to produce more children’s books. His latest is a rhyming, read aloud, Christmas picture book called The Christmas Cab. It is currently available at Librairie Clio, Indigo Pointe-Claire, Babar Books, Paragraphe Bookstore, and Singing Pebble books in Ottawa and anywhere in Canada through www.librairieclio.ca. Richard has been doing a lot of appearances at bookstores. He will be at Indigo Pointe-Claire Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MARINA ORSINI’S COOKBOOK:
I was so pleased to receive an autographed copy of Gourmande! Mes recettes de famille by French media superstar Marina Orsini, an anglophone who grew up in the Sud Ouest and shot to fame when she became part of the cast of the hockey drama Lance et Compte! I have always been a big fan of hers and happily had the opportunity to meet and interview her on a number of occasions. Her schedule was too charged for an interview this time, but I appreciate having the book. Orsini has been one of the Quebec public’s favourite personalities for nearly 40 years.
Her cookbook is full of the good things that come from here and Italy. Through personal accounts, a host of photographs and memories, she recounts the key moments of her life. She invites us, no more and no less, to her table! This is a generous offering in which she presents her favorite recipes, as well as those of her mother, her aunt, her cousin and her grandmother — all women who helped her grow up and who, in a thousand and one ways, contributed to nourish the little girl she was... and the great gourmet she has become.
SALON DE LIVRE:
After months of preparation, organizers of the Salon du livre de Montréal, presented by Radio-Canada, were abundantly pleased with the turnout at the Palais des congrès de Montreal for a five-day marathon through words Nov. 23 to 27. Those on hand got to meet renowned authors, stroll through the aisles filled with books and take part in different conferences. Visitors got up close and personal with the likes of Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, Chrystine Brouillet, Dany Laferrière, Heather O’Neill, Michel Jean, Patrick Senécal and Rodney Saint-Éloi. Boucar Diouf, Bruno Pelletier, Cœur de Pirate, Daniel Bélanger, Farah Alibay, Mariana Mazza, Martha Wainwright, Bernard Werber, David Mitchell, Emmanuelle Bayamack-Tam, Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt, Giuliano da Empoli, Makenzy Orcel, and many others.
I must say it was quite something to experience in person. On Friday night a seemingly endless line began to form more than a half hour before Pierre Gervais and Mathias Brunet showed up to sign their controversial book entitled Au Coeur du Vestiaire, which translates to “In the heart of the locker room.” Gervais is the former equipment manager for the Montreal Canadiens and after 35 years with the team he shares a lot of stories and opinions which will not likely make him feel very welcome around players in the future. In what other city could an equipment manager write a book and gain celebrity status?
As for the Salon in general, Executive Director Olivier Gougeon and his team should be commended for a well-oiled machine. “More than an intimate and interior experience, the book and the reading also represent physical and bodily manifestations,” said Gougeon. “The books inhabit us, the stories obsess us. They live in us, in their most diverse forms.”
There were more than 2,000 creators, represented by more than 600 publishing houses, on hand. There was an endless array of book signing sessions. Authors took part in live interviews on stage with journalists.
Surprise readings in the aisles represented a new feature this year. There were also a series of 30 roundtables which brought together several authors from different backgrounds around subjects that are important to them.
