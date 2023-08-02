joel CEAUSU
FYi
I’ve been three-season biking this city for more than 40 years. Late-night shleps from Old Montreal to the suburbs; Sherbrooke east to west at all hours in all conditions, etc. I’ve also been driving cars for that long (and a skateboard, mini dirt bike and moped for a while) and each experience makes me better at the other.
It’s not about cars vs. bikes. Just stop. Please, enough “Bike paths? What about the homeless!!!!” We can chew gum and walk, even if many decision-makers go all in on more virtue-signalling and voting-bloc-worthy projects. Let’s just throw out the list of things we wish were exchangeable. And interestingly, those folks usually save their bleating about “the homeless” solely for bike path rants.
This is about cars, bikes, scooters, buses, sidewalks, and trains. It’s about taxis, Métros, ubers, motorcycles, Communauto and Bixi. It’s about your left foot and your right foot. How you use some – or all – of these things. Or none. Whatever suits you and your family best, your needs and circumstances, that’s how you best get around Montreal.
I know I’m lucky to live steps from two great bus lines, walking distance from three Métro stations, a Bixi stand and commercial district. I have a bicycle, an Uber app, Opus card, and a car.
There is nothing like a protected bike path to enjoy travelling through this city. Ignore the croakings of doom from and anti-pissiklab wailers. While some criticism is deserved, particularly about how the city goes about installing these, the rest is merely noise, mostly from those having trouble letting go of a wasteful, self-centred way of life in a big city.
There is a meeting point for all to enjoy safely in shared spaces. It takes growing pains to get there, so empathy and respect helps.
Here in the west end, options are improving. Bourret, the two-way path beginning at Clanranald and heading east is clean, new and makes it super easy to get across Décarie in total safety; 10 minutes to the door of the Jewish General. The eastern end is causing traffic mayhem at Legaré but interestingly, it’s safer to ride from Isabella to Côte des-Neiges than from Earle to Cavendish Mall.
Unfortunately, the borough firmly decided to do it at the expense of residents’ quality of life west of the expressway, and force cars to swerve when approaching each other in the newly narrowed two-way street where a pedestrian was tragically struck and killed in June.
Walkley got a nice curbside path this year. I still don’t see a huge need for it, but I’m happy it’s there. Unlike Bourret, Walkley was already a wide one-way street, encouraging triple parking and reckless driving – dangerous for all users. I look forward to Walkley getting connected to Montgomery or any other street off CSL Road so folks can travel from Walkley safely into and through Côte Saint Luc and vice versa.
Fielding: For much of the stretch I take chances with cars, because some sections are so crappy that I find it more dangerous than road sharing. Yeah, I get some abuse from motorists telling me to “USE THE EFFIN’ BIKE PATH!!!” (Ironically, I’m often that guy screaming “USE THE EFFIN’ BIKE PATH!!!” so what do I know.) There have been some recent improvements, but I’m still Charlie Brown to the city’s Lucy, before I jar a kidney or chip a tooth.
The Falaise path is short and beautiful, basically a 10-minute ride dotted with gazebos and benches to actually bask in some lush greenery next to train yards and highways. A winding path with green cliffs and nice landscaping before the land descends to the rail yards beneath what might one day be a Dalle park (in my lifetime?), on some mornings you are accompanied by a swarm of butterflies along your ride or dodging hundreds of colourful snails migrating across the path (before you crush them and their pretty yellow shells into the gravelly surface.) It’s a great start for a ride from the west end, from the St. Jacques U-Haul all the way downtown in safety, connecting to protected paths along the way.
Grand is a reliable, north-south route, and I like the new lines on Earnscliffe from Isabella. Clear, spacious and works for all.
Speaking of that... If you don’t get the irony of sitting in a resource-chewing and infrastructure-costly hulk of metal, complaining about how much space a bike takes on the road, well that’s a special kind of special. If you’re a scofflaw cyclist terrorizing pedestrians on sidewalks and endangering others by driving recklessly: Up yours too! You make it suck for the rest of us!
Let’s also cut the baloney about cyclists not paying taxes or shopping, etc. When I hit the Bridge Street Costco, it’s not by bike, but I regularly haul saddle bags stuffed with groceries from Metro or P.A. thanks very much.
I get the reflexive anger; it’s gross when the city’s Mayor tells elderly Montrealers to leave their cars at home and bus and hump it to the cemetery. Nor was it dignified when the borough mayor blithely pronounced that accidents are caused by car drivers and not (poorly planned and hastily executed?) bike paths…
As for Sunday morning closures of Camellien Houde for users of active transit this summer? Genius. I’m sorry if your life is made so horrible by the southeastern side of the road going up and over the mountain being closed off for a few hours a week. I suspect many folks who say they love Montreal really don’t like their fellow Montrealers, or maybe just deign to saunter in from the burbs every now and then to relish good old days.
Why not try relishing the good new days?
