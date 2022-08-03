For the third year in a row, author Danny Gallagher has come through with another book of Montreal Expos memories and nuggets from 1969 to 2004. Bases Loaded features brand new interviews and rare photos, involving star players and part-timers, who helped shape the Expos over the course of their 36-season existence.
This book is a sequel to Gallagher’s 2020 release, Always Remembered, and his 2021 offering, Never Forgotten. I first met Danny decades ago when he covered the Expos for the former Montreal Daily News. This is actually his 12th book, eight of which have focused on the Expos. Any true Expos fan will not be able to put this book down, for Danny accessed a slew of former players who truly opened their hearts to him. A case in point is Jeff Reardon, the one-time bullpen ace who, after losing his son to a drug overdose, fell into a depression. While on medication he robbed a jewelry store, was arrested, and ended up undergoing intense therapy. I was amazed how he opened up to Danny.
The same for former speedster Otis Nixon, who had been arrested for possession of crack cocaine and he too shares his story with Danny. There are even some fans interviewed, like one-time reporter Steve Naymark. You will find out more about the likes of Jerry Manuel, Mike Gates, Doug Flynn, Mike Stenhouse, Galen Cisco, Bert Roberge, Jeff Parrett, Milton Bradley, Mike Jorgensen, Tim Wallach, Brian Holman and many others. Danny, Steve Naymark and I had a wonderful chat.
WHAT MAKES A PERFECT PRINCESS: A new children’s book called What Makes a Perfect Princess is in fact something that can appeal and apply to people of all ages. So says author Sharon Asher from Laval, noting that the book has very positive messages about self-acceptance.
The story revolves around a princess who lives in a beautiful castle and is sad because she thinks she is not perfect and has no confidence in herself. The princess believes that she must follow the suggestions of others in order to be perfect. Her three friends tell her everything they think she should do. Even after following all their advice, she still feels badly about herself. Only then does she decide to read the book she’s always had, and there, she discovers her answer — a universal truth — and is finally happy. The book can be purchased on Amazon. In addition, it will be available for loan at local libraries. The CSL Public Library already has a copy and Asher would like to donate to others.
MACDONALD AND KHEIRIDDIN: L. Ian MacDonald and his former partner Tasha Kheiriddin have both published new books recently. MacDonald’s latest is called Politics & Players, his third collection of columns and stories from Policy Magazine, The Gazette, and iPolitics. Kheiriddin, a Conservative commentator and political strategist, has penned The Right Path: How Conservatives Can Unite, Inspire and Take Canada Forward. The release time appears to be completely coincidental.
WISH UPON A SATELLITE: Sophie Labelle is an internationally renowned visual artist and author from the South Shore. A transgender cartoonist behind Assigned Male, a web comic about a group of queer and trans teenagers that has been running since 2014, her latest book is called Wish Upon a Satellite and focuses on a non-binary teen named Ciel. In fact, it is a follow up to characters first introduced in Ciel and Ciel in All Directions as they leave childhood behind and grapple with new questions of identity, loyalty, and how to negotiate dating and relationships in the age of social media. The target audience are kids aged 13 and over.
