There are many reasons to renovate your home, including needing more space for a growing family and wanting to reduce your carbon footprint. Whatever your scope or motivation, you should plan for your reno to stand the test of time.
Plan for senior-friendly design
If you plan on staying in the home long-term, factor in some features that can make it easier to live there well into your golden years without adding much cost. Wider doorways make it easier to traverse with a walker or wheelchair, levers instead of doorknobs can be opened with arthritic hands and extra lighting illuminates a room if eyesight diminishes. When getting quotes, ask your contractor for suggestions.
How will you use it in the future?
A playroom may seem like a great idea now, but what will you do when the kids inevitably outgrow it? Can the space be easily converted to an office or spare bedroom down the road? Or if you’re planning to downsize soon, then maybe opt for mid-range fixtures rather than go all out on high-end or custom features which a buyer might change anyway.
How will it withstand the weather?
No one wants to think about it, but climate change is already affecting our lives with more frequent extreme weather events like devastating floods, wildfires and heatwaves. As you consider options for your renovation, think about climate-proofing options. Fireproof materials, durable metal roofing, a more efficient and eco-friendly heating system, and improved insulation and ventilation are just a few ideas.
Review your insurance coverage
In planning your updates, account for hidden costs in the future like product lifespan, upkeep needs and even insurance changes. As Phil Gibson, EVP and managing director of personal insurance at Aviva Canada explains, “Renovations like finishing a basement, removing structural supports or building an addition may impact insurance coverage as they can change the home’s rebuild value. Your insurance representative can help ensure that your home is covered for its true value, giving you peace of mind should the unexpected happen.”
Find more information at aviva.ca
— News Canada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.