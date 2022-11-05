Through stained glass...

Joel Ceausu
“I also make a mean cocktail,” laughs Jesse Olwen, who’s hard at work on an exacting work of art. As artists are wont, he’s worked diverse and multiple gigs – including bartender – to pay the rent “and parking tickets!” and help realize his dream of operating his own studio.
Today, however, the 37-year-old stained-glass artist is in his NDG studio, laser-focused on a near-life-sized panel of Joan of Arc that’s consumed more hours than he can recall – every one of them joyous. “Of course,” says Olwen. “If you’re going to do it then it should be done right. And it should last at least 100 years.”
The west-end native has been working with the timeless medieval art form his entire adult life, even earlier, having picked up the passion for it as a high school student. “I was the art class kid” he laughs, “Everybody said ‘let Jesse draw it!’”
During high school he worked with a stained-glass crafts artist and began his trajectory, studying art at Dawson College and Concordia University, getting degrees in drawing and painting, traveling the world, and even apprenticing in a South Korean tattoo studio.
He’s come full circle, back to Montreal to set up Hemlock Stained-Glass Studio, where his creations range in size and can cost from $100 to $10,000, with a typical work taking some 80-100 hours to design, cut, paint, bake and assemble. He also paints, one space in his studio chock-full of canvases and easels, as he moves between projects on stained glass to abstract acrylics.
But there’s something about stained glass that holds his fascination, as it has humans for centuries, which is why it’s so often chosen to adorn houses of worship, architectural finishings, contemporary window ornaments and more. As it takes on different looks at different times and in different locales, physics and the human eye determine the limits of the stained-glass effect, but the viewer’s perception and appreciation can be sublime, hence its enduring popularity.
The medieval art revolutionized by American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany some 130 years ago is being plied here today, using century-old techniques of copper foil and solder, baking with multiple layers of paint and special pigments. “It’s reverse painting,” explains Olwen, adding and then removing layers until a desired effect is reached. It’s a multi-step process that starts with a drawing, a tracing which is then cut — each individual piece (sometimes hundreds) to form the template — and traced onto glass that is cut, grinded, painted, baked, assembled, foiled, soldered and framed.
Those pieces are baked for hours in a kiln, as the specially mixed pigments are absorbed by the top layer of melted glass, sort of like tattooing glass. It’s painstaking and laborious and can mean hundreds of steps to form a small panel. “Yes, it’s very time consuming and very exact,” but as for conception, anything works. “There’s no rule as to what you can create, but the medium is filled with rules and limitations. Anything is possible imagination-wise. It’s just a matter of time and materials.”
While developing his studio he took on the Hemlock moniker, speaking to his passion for works with a darker, edgier Skull-and-Flower theme, all while he bore the scars from contact with poison hemlock in his garden. The irony of “a beautiful unassuming plant with an edge to it” resonated with him. Just like the sting of poison hemlock, he says, “I’d love for my work to leave an impression on people.”
Indeed, his catalog has included iconic comic book covers (he’s a huge TMNT fan) and other pop references, abstract pieces, tons of skull-and-floral imagery, and of course, his latest large-scale work of Saint-Joan, a masterful assembly centred on the compelling gaze of the 15th-century French girl warrior, which up close is strikingly life-like.
For Joan, he was inspired by a renowned French sculpture, and the small glass pieces assembled to portray her bear more than a dozen paint layers, meticulously applied, baked and modified. The work, commissioned by an Ontario-based client, is the meatier kind of project Olwen craves. “I love to work with glass at every dimension, but these large-scale projects, these large panels, are very personally fulfilling and I get even more joy in creating them.”
Of course, clients choose personal images, photos, and other objects of personal significance, and he is currently embarking on a project that is floral-centered but is mum about the details until he’s worked out the concept. It’s all worth it he says, because his hands are busy forging generational pieces that can endure as heirlooms for more than one lifetime.
When crafting any artwork, each second poured into it is meaningful, more so when one considers the history of the form. That dedication to craft and concept is what keeps him busy entertaining commissions large and small while mining his own perspective. “After all, big or small, I have my studio, I’m making art. That’s success.”
Check it out at https://www.jesseolwen.com
