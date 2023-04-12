Fripe-Prix Renaissance in Saint-Laurent is hopping.
With heavy foot traffic, the doors at the de l’Église street friperie keep swinging as cashiers ring out bags of goods and people of all ages – and from appearances – all backgrounds, roam the aisles.
In the women’s section, Faith Endry is on a hunt. The 20-year-old cégep student and part-time cashier is searching for “the perfect brown trench coat,” and she’ll hit up thrift stores and vintage shops across the island. No luck today, but she’s still roaming racks.
No surprise, the Lasalle resident has been thrift shopping since she was a kid. “My parents were big on thrifting and antiquing so we'd always go on weekends to stores, flea markets or antique shops. It’s always been normal.”
Endry chuckles talking about how it's become so trendy, mostly couched as vintage and fetching premium prices for old goods, “because it’s cool. In elementary school I told kids I got my clothing at a thrift store, and they made fun of me. Now it’s ‘Oh my God where did you get it?’ It's completely flipped.” But she's not concerned with what others find cool. “For me it's unique pieces. So much produced today is basic and generic, everyone has the same thing. Of course, it helps that the cost is half of new at ‘normal’ stores.”
Like many consumers her age, she thinks about carbon footprint. “Instead of mass production for fast fashion, we have millions of things on this planet waiting to be used or go into a landfill. So why not go thrifting for a pile of clothes? There are so many great finds.”
Across town in NDG, Karen McTurk-Friend inherited the ‘thrifting gene’ from her mother and aunt, she told The Suburban, and passed it along to her adult daughter. The educator and Poshmark reseller (https://poshmark.ca/closet/karenfriend) has been thrifting, visiting garage sales, rummage and estate sales all her life. Her finds run the gamut from large numbers of mugs with fanciful designs, artwork, designer clothing, jewelry, tchotchkes and more.
“It’s a treasure hunt” she says. “The thrill of finding an amazing item at a great price. I have some artwork that I paid less than $10 apiece and are worth $250-$500.” But it all starts in-store. “If it catches my eye, it goes in the cart. I check everything afterwards, because when you go back for something you thought about, you likely won't see it again. So: stuff in the cart, triage later.”
She's “never, ever” had buyer’s remorse. “If my style or size changes, I gift it, or return it as a donation.” And yes, she’s found plenty of pricey designer fare, including Prada purses, shoes and more. Like Endry, she has her own white whale, a Hermès Birkin bag.
Among her favorites is an peculiar art-glass head she bought for $9. “There's no stamp, no signature. It could have been a stand for a hat-wear retailer from long ago, but it doesn't matter,” because the heavy glass-blown bust is an outstanding conversation piece.
Endry also shops for décor, “because it’s interesting to think about who had it and the story behind it.” She also thrifts for gifts, particularly during Christmas. “It’s more personal. People know I looked with intent to find that one special thing.” Indeed, last year she bought old candles, melted them down, mixed crystals into the wax and reshaped them into “mystery crystal candles. Not only was it a thoughtful gift, I repurposed something.”
It's fun and affordable, she says. “Why spend $200 when you can spend $10? Especially now. What I could get at retail for $200 two years ago, compared to today? Inflation sucks!”
She loves bigger thrift stores or centers that sell clothing by the pound. “There's a warehouse near Décarie where you dig through bins. Last time I went, I got 20 items for $14.” While preferring to shop alone “so I can focus,” she laughs, “it’s fun to hit bins with friends. We're on the lookout for each other too.”
She acknowledges it's hot on social media as young influencers show off trendy vintage finds, sporting t-shirts or jeans “their parents once wore, picked up for $150. I don't really follow people but there are some very cool shops in Montreal if that’s your thing.” The most Endry ever laid out was $50 for a “really cool leather jacket in great condition.”
“But really,” agrees McTurk-Friend, “you have to enjoy this, and spend time in the racks looking. Sometimes it's tedious, sometimes you go and find nothing, but sometimes it's pure gold.”
SIDEBAR:
Tips for newbies:
• Set the mood. You’ll be at the shop for a while, so dress comfortably and get some nice music going in your earbuds.
• Decide on a colour scheme: Thrift racks are often organized by colour, making it easier to find clothes that match your style.
• If you like something, it goes into your cart: If you don’t, it might not be there when you go back.
• Visit different stores in different neighbourhoods if you can. Never assume one location will yield better finds.
• Look through everything, everywhere. People put back items in the craziest places, i.e., the wrong size or section, or brand sizing is different. For all you know that medium shirt will fit!
• Go through all items and clothing sizes. Employees often “guesstimate” sizes and you might find something that fits you in a size section you usually bypass.
• Always check knick-knacks! You can find the most interesting items and some cool gifts.
• Check out the jewelry: Even if you’re allergic to costume jewelry, thrift stores don’t always know what they have. You can find real silver earrings and crystal jewelry to wear or customize.
• Ladies! Visit the men’s section where you can find beautifully tailored jackets and blazers.
• Of course, check carefully, as high-end items made of cashmere or wool might have moth holes.
• Don’t get discouraged! You won’t always have an amazing thrift shopping day, but it makes it all the more special when you do!
