The world’s twin weaknesses: beauty and material accumulation

Joel ceausu
FYi
World-renowned Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky has brought his new exhibition, Le paysage abstrait, to Montreal in collaboration with Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal. The exhibition features 30 of Burtynsky’s large-format photographs, high-resolution murals, unique augmented reality experiences and a new video piece, all of which will echo Burtynsky’s life-long inspirations from the Abstract Expressionism movement.
Le paysage abstrait will be anchored by a special presentation of Burtynsky’s latest multimedia project, In the Wake of Progress, which premiered during the Luminato Festival Toronto in Yonge-Dundas Square in June 2022. Choreographed to a breathtaking award-winning original score composed by Phil Strong with vocals by Cree Métis artist iskwē, the 22-minute experience co-produced by Canadian music legend Bob Ezrin will envelop audiences upon entering the exhibition and combines the most powerful photographs and film footage of Burtynsky’s 40-year oeuvre.
The elements combine to tell the story of human impact on the Earth, urging us to rethink our legacy and seek a more sustainable future. “I want this exhibition to inspire people, to give visitors a wide look at our world and fuel them with the desire to take action for a sustainable future,” says Burtynsky. “I remain hopeful that if each of us not only makes our own positive changes, but also demands them from corporations and governments alike, we can leave behind a livable planet for current and future generations.”
Burtynsky combines the modern world’s twin weaknesses, beauty and material accumulation, into a series of ravishing pictures that explore both ideas at once says curator Marc Mayer, former director of the National Gallery of Canada. “Abstraction seeks the purification of art by defying meaning to distill pure beauty. Similarly, industrial agriculture and resource extraction defy nature, our only habitat, to feed our material cravings.”
A multiple award winner, Burtynsky is an Officer of the Order of Canada and in 2022 was inducted into the International Photography Hall of Fame. He was also a key production figure in the award-winning documentary trilogy Manufactured Landscapes, Watermark, and ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch.
Le paysage abstrait will be on view Tuesdays through Sundays at Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal beginning September 7 and running until October 1, 2023. Arsenal Contemporary Art is a private contemporary art and cultural initiative founded by patrons Pierre and Anne-Marie Trahan devoted to the support, promotion and development of Canadian contemporary art.
For information visit https://www.arsenalcontemporary.com/mtl/exhib/detail/edward-burtynsky-le-paysage-abstrait
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.