Illuminating boundaries, redefining perception, and unveiling the secrets of light in immersive art: Montreal-based lighting designer, visual artist, and educator Paul Chambers is revolutionizing the boundaries of lighting in live stage arts with his innovative installation PHOSPHOS.
Challenging conventional theatrical practices, Chambers explores the profound impact of light on human perception and unveils a transformative immersive experience that transports viewers into a world of heightened senses and visual exploration. In collaboration with the MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels), PHOSPHOS will be activated by artists of various disciplines, from music, dance, and performance, bringing a multidimensional layer to the installation.
After a successful 2021 debut at the FTA and subsequent presentation during the Toronto Rhubarb Festival last year, PHOSPHOS is returning in its grandest iteration to date from June 2 – June 29 at MAI (3680 Jeanne-Mance).
Building upon the acclaim received in previous showcases, this latest instalment will utilize the entirety of the gallery space, creating a mesmerizing tapestry of light says Chambers. “With PHOSPHOS, I created a space that is inviting and intriguing, playing with light to take visitors into a different, abstract world, where darkness is soothing rather than disturbing.”
Indeed, PHOSPHOS makes space for lighting that is tangible and communicative, by creating a haptic experience that places the viewer inside a dimly lit space where their vision is heightened, giving them access to very subtle changes, making them more vulnerable and receptive.
The audience will be invited to experience a deeper connection and a more profound experience of the installation’s transformative power. Accompanied by a musical score by soundscape composer Jesse Peter Ash, PHOSPHOS offers a moment of introspection and relaxation, inviting viewers to disconnect and engage with their senses.
A vernissage takes place June 1 at 5 p.m. with a musical performance by Radwan Ghazi Moumneh, and featuring Angie Cheng, Annie Gagnon, Lael Stellick and more. A June 6 musical performance features Robin P. Gould with performances by Camil Bellefleur, Bettina Szabo, Peter Trosztmer and more. The show is free. For information about MAI visit www.m-a-i.qc.ca or call 514-982-3386.
In addition to leading workshops and lecturing on lighting design around the world, Chambers teaches in Concordia University’s dance department and at the National Theatre School of Canada. In 2022 he won the Prix de la Danse de Montreal for his career as a collaborator and designer, and a META Award for outstanding lighting design.
Jesse Peter Ash has been working with Sound for 20 years, designing, composing and mixing for theatre, film, and installations and pursuing personal sound and music based projects with work having been heard across Canada and around the world. In addition to sound work he spent several years creating multimedia installations as a technical director with Montreal’s Moment Factory. Ash is a production graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada and teaches sound design at John Abbott College.
