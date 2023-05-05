MIKE COHEN
FYi
Julian Sher is an award-winning journalist and the author of seven books, including White Hoods: Canada’s Ku Klux Klan and Until You Are Dead: The Wrongful Conviction of Steven Truscott. Sher co-authored two books on biker gangs, The Road to Hell and Angels of Death, and wrote two books on crimes against children, One Child at a Time and Somebody’s Daughter. As an investigative reporter, he worked for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. He was the senior producer of CBC’s The Fifth Estate, Canada’s premier investigative TV program, for five years. In addition, he has directed and written major documentaries, covering wars and intrigue across the globe. His documentary Nuclear Jihad, produced for the New York Times and CBC, won the broadcast equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize.
Sher’s 2021 film, Ghosts of Afghanistan, won three top Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Documentary. He is also active in protecting media freedoms, working with the Centre for Free Expression and Journalists for Human Rights..
Now comes his latest book, just released, called The North Star. It weaves together the different strands of several Canadians, and a handful of Confederate agents in Canada, as they all make their separate, fateful journeys to the night of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination on April 14, 1865. In an interview with The Suburban, without even glancing at a note, he provided me with the best history lesson I received since my Grade 11 class at the old Wagar High School. Interestingly, he even credited his former Grade 6 teacher at Coronation Elementary School decades ago for instilling his interest on the subject.
With Sher’s history in the television and film business, I suggested that this book be transformed into a TV mini-series.
The Lincoln Assassination
It is a riveting account of the years, months and days leading up to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, revolving around the unexpected ways Canadians were deeply involved in every aspect of the American Civil War.
Canadians take pride in being on the “good side” of the American Civil War, serving as a haven for 30,000 escaped slaves on the Underground Railroad. But dwelling in history’s shadow is the much darker role Canada played in supporting the slave South and in fomenting the many plots against Lincoln.
Canada, still part of the British Empire, was nominally “neutral” during the Civil War, as was England. This enraged the Lincoln government because in effect it meant England and Canada were giving equal weight to the legitimate Union government and the breakaway Southern republic. Worse, it tacitly gave legitimacy to the slave states. It also meant that Confederate agents were free to operate in Canada.
Prominent members of the Canadian elite helped the slave states. A Toronto aristocrat and politician hid Confederate agents in his mansion and financed their plots. The Catholic Church helped one of Booth’s accused accomplices hide out for months in the Quebec countryside. The police chief of Montreal was forced to resign when it was revealed that he collaborated with Confederate bank robbers who raided a small town in Vermont.
Montreal Was A Hub For Assassins
Sher creates vivid portraits of places we thought we knew. Montreal was a sort of 19th-century Casablanca of the North: a hub for assassins, money-men, mercenaries and soldiers on the run. Toronto was a headquarters for Confederate plotters and gun-runners. The two largest hotels in the country became nests of Confederate spies.
The book also shines a spotlight on the stories of such intrepid figures as Anderson Abbot, Canada’s first Black doctor, who joined the Union Army; Emma Edmonds, the New Brunswick woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist as a Union nurse; and Edward P. Doherty, the Quebec man who led the hunt to track down John Wilkes Booth.
Among the book’s endorsements is this one from CBC legend Peter Mansbridge: “I love a mystery. I love a mystery that deals with history. But I especially love a mystery that deals with our history, and The North Star delivers on all counts. Julian Sher does what he always does: an amazing job of digging deep, in this case uncovering the Canadian origins of a 150-year-old story that still haunts this continent.”
The Good Side of The Civil War
Canadians take pride in being on the “good side” of the American Civil War, but Sher notes how that story hides the darker role Canada played in supporting the Southern cause against Lincoln? And many, if not most of the newspapers of the day, were surprisingly anti-Lincoln and pro-South. Sher says those assassins, money-men, and mercenaries all congregated at the largest and most luxurious hotel in the city, the St. Lawrence Hall.
Montreal’s police chief, Guillaume Lamothe was in fact forced to resign because he was accused of conspiring with Confederate agents.
The Civil War ended more than 150 years ago , yet Sher maintains it is still quite relevant today.
A Secret Service in Canada
Sher offers some key takeaways from his book. Tens of thousands of ordinary Canadians – including at least 2,500 Blacks – enlisted to fight in Lincoln’s army. Some earned medals; many more were killed. But back home, leading members of the Canadian business, political, religious and media elite used their clout to help the slave South.
There was a well-funded secret service operating in Canada. In 1864, three years into a war they were beginning to lose, a desperate Confederacy opened up a new front, seeking to attack and undermine Lincoln’s government from where he least expected – north of the border. Confederate President Jefferson Davis authorized about $1 million (about $16 million in today’s currency) to set up a Secret Service operation in Canada, headed by two of his most prominent and trusted Southern politicians, Jacob Thompson and Clement Clay. This was no rogue operation: they reported directly to Judah Benjamin, the Confederate Secretary of State. Soldiers and saboteurs were sent from Canada to carry out various missions, including terror raids on Northern towns, arson attacks on New York City, attempted assaults on Union prisons near the border holding Confederates, and piracy on the Great Lakes.
We learn a lot about Jefferson Davis. Shortly after the assassination, Washington issued a formal proclamation, declaring that “the atrocious murder” of Lincoln was “incited, concerted and procured” by Confederate leaders and “other rebels and traitors against the government of the United States harbored in Canada.” Indeed, five of the six conspirators named were in Montreal. Davis, the president of the Confederate States, was still in America. Jailed after the defeat of his rebel army, Davis was eventually released on bail. Once free, where did the hero of the South go? North – to Montreal, to join his wife and four children who already spent the closing months of the war in Canada.
I remember visiting the Queue de Cheval Restaurant on Avenue de la Montagne, now closed , where owner Peter Morentzos told me that Jefferson Davis had once lived in that very building. The Confederate leader’s welcome tour in Canada included thousands of cheering fans in Toronto and a standing ovation at Montreal’s Theatre Royal, where the orchestra broke into “Dixie.” Davis had his portrait taken at the famed Notman studio in Montreal like many other Confederate luminaries. He was housed briefly at the mansion of the city’s leading publisher, John Lovell, who printed many Confederate propaganda books and pamphlets.
John Wilkes Booth and Montreal
In October, 1864, just several months before his assassination of President Lincoln, John Wilkes Booth made a two week visit to Montreal and received vital help for his plots. Booth met with the many Confederate agents who huddled at the St. Lawrence Hotel. Owner Henry Hogan proudly called it “the headquarters for the ‘Confederate junta.’” Hogan described Booth, one of America’s most famous actors, as “a most genial gifted man… and a great favorite.” Booth met with George Sanders, a Confederate operative who had openly preached the righteousness of assassinating tyrants. From another agent, he obtained the names of Confederate operatives in Maryland – which gave him the escape route he would use the night of the assassination. Before he left Montreal, Booth warned Lincoln “would get his goose cooked,” bragging that he could “bag the biggest game.” Five months later, he made good on that vow.
Edward P. Doherty, born and raised in Quebec, enlisted as a private in Lincoln’s army while working in New York. At Bull Run, the first major battle in the war, he fought bravely, was captured and escaped. Over the next two years, his “reputation for gallantry in the field” as one commander put it quickly moved him up the ranks to first lieutenant in the 16th New York Cavalry stationed in Washington. Days after Lincoln’s slaying, Doherty was chosen to lead a regiment to hunt down the assassin John Wilkes Booth. Within twelve days, Doherty and his men had tracked Booth to a Virginia farm, where he was killed. Doherty had to overcome rivalries, jealousy and political infighting in Washington to get his just share of the reward but he was eventually hailed as the hero.
More information at www.juliansher.com. It is available in bookstores, e-book and audio and published by Knopf Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.