MIKE COHEN
As the Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Quartexx Management, Giordano Saputo worked hard to reach this level at the company founded in 2015 by his father Lino Jr.
The Saputo family is of the biggest dairy processors in the world, selling cheese, milk, and other dairy products in more than 60 countries. Combined, Saputo Inc.’s brands generate close to $14 billion in annual revenue.
Founder Emanuele (Lino) Saputo and his family reportedly have a net worth of US$5.5 billion, according to Forbes. Lino Jr.’s brother Joey owns the CF Montreal soccer team.
I have been corresponding with Giordano for two years, dating back to the time the Montreal Canadiens drafted controversial defenceman Logan Mailloux. He is represented by Quartexx. While Mailloux committed a regrettable act, showing photos of a young woman he engaged in a sexual act with to members of his hockey team in Sweden, he apologized for his childish act and worked hard to redeem himself.
So I finally got to meet Giordano at the Quartexx headquarters in Town of Mount Royal and he is wise beyond his 27 years. He grew up in Westmount, attended Lower Canada College and went on to study business and finance at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia. There he also played Junior B hockey for four years, moving on to a couple of seasons in a professional league in France.
“It was a great experience,” he says. “Knowing the language made for an easy transition. The biggest takeaway was living in a different culture.”
The foundation for Quartexx began in 2014 with the completion of Hockey Etcetera, Lino Jr.’s family rink which features two three-on-three surfaces. With what started as a passion project for Lino Jr. and his family, quickly turned into a business venture, as an opportunity arose to develop a hockey agency, establishing Quartexx Management.
Quartexx was formally established in 2015 when Lino Jr. and partners began the process of bringing a family-oriented agency to the hockey world. It had always been Lino Jr.’s vision to build an agency that goes beyond contract negotiations by ultimately offering incomparable services within the agency market. This boutique-style agency creates personal connections between and agents, while taking care of all aspects of life.
Shortly after the emergence of Quartexx Management, the agency expanded through the merger with MFive Sports in 2016, headed by present-day Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes and Anton Thun.
In the summer of 2019, Quartexx Management completed another merger, this time with Darren Ferris’ DHG Sports Agency. Along with Ferris’ impressive client list, his personal approach as an agent fit the Quartexx model seamlessly. With his business and hockey background, Giordano was a natural to assume the helm. He currently splits his time between Toronto and Montreal.
There are many reasons why NHL players connect with Quartexx, especially for those from Quebec. It all starts with the state of the art training facility and the two rinks. Right now Quartexx has some 60 NHL players under their wing, as well as nine professional women’s hockey players.
As Giordano gave me a tour, it was like walking through a museum with all of the framed NHL player sweaters. Then came a visit to the NHL quality dressing room. “What we are doing here is revolutionary,” says Giordano.
The day I visited there were a number of NHL players working out. Soon, a three-on-three league will begin at Hockey Etcetera headed by goalie Zachary Fucale of the Washington Capitals. I went to see a game last summer, where the likes of Josh Anderson and Nick Suzuki were playing. They do sell tickets to the public
As for the women’s side of things, this division is headed by Karell Emard. “We are thrilled to be able to provide these top female athletes the same exceptional in-house services as we offer to all current Quartexx athletes. I am also proud to announce that we’ve established partnerships with Centre 21.02 and Gym Le Vestiaire,” she said. “This means that we are not only going to help our clients but also provide both on- and off-ice opportunities for a larger pool of elite athletes. Our players will have 360-degree support through our team of experts and partners in marketing, PR, player development, lifestyle management, contract negotiations, and financial planning, ultimately guiding them through all aspects of life. Our service model allows our athletes to focus their time and energy towards their career.”
Some of the other players Quartexx represents are Josh Anderson, Patrice Bergevin, Marco Scandella, Alex Carrier, Vincent Desharnais, Joe Velano, Nicolas Deslaurier, Joel Edmunsdon, Kris Letang, Mike Matheson, Michael Pezzetta and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, to name a few.
I asked Giordano about Mailloux, who appears to have all of the tools to become an NHL superstar. “It was definitely a serious matter,” he said in reference to Mailloux’s lack of judgement. “He has properly addressed the matter and this was not a case of him going through the motions. He has grown as a person and taken accountability. As a player you look at his 2022-23 season in junior and he is definitely trending in the right direction.”
