It has been four years since former Montrealer Danny Gallagher wrote the book Genius, the story the founder of Swiss Chalet and Harvey’s Rick Mauran. While my colleague Jenn Cox filed a story in 2019, Gallagher sent me a copy earlier this summer and I read it with fascination.
Gallagher is better known as a baseball reporter and Montreal Expos historian. But most of all he is a storyteller. I must say I never stopped to think who created Swiss Chalet and Harvey’s. Gallagher’s book is a fascinating read. He managed to get a rare interview with Mauran, who was 85 at the time of publication and worth a small fortune.
Mauran’s dad was from Switzerland. He had a number of jobs in the culinary industry in Montreal, including as a cook at Laurier Bar-B-Q. It gave him the idea to start a similar place of his own and, along with a partner Joe Brossard, he established Chalet BBQ on Sherbrooke St. West in NDG in 1944. To this day, Rick Mauran’s sister, Louise O’Connell, still operates the place.
For Rick Mauran, the instant success of Chalet BBQ led him to Toronto where he launched the first Swiss Chalet. And now we understand where the word “Swiss” came from, as in the birthplace of Mauran’s dad.
How Harvey’s got started is a remarkable story. Mauran worked with partner, George Sukornyk, in 1959 to get it off the ground. Initially the chosen name was Humphrey’s. But when Sukornyk was told the cost of a sign, he came up with a shorter name to save money. That is why he settled on the name Harvey’s, although the book does speculate that former Canadiens star defenceman Doug Harvey was the inspiration.
As of 2019 there were a total of 95 combined Swiss Chalet and Harvey’s outlets; in total, 200 Swiss Chalets and 300 Harvey’s outlets. Gallagher notes that the Harvey’s on Decarie Blvd. is the only one to remain open 24/7.
In 1977 Mauran pondered early retirement at the age of 43. When Cara Foods made an offer he could not refuse, the Swiss Chalet and Harvey’s chains were sold. In 2015 Cara, now called Recipe Unlimited, purchased the Rotisserie St-Hubert group.
Swiss Chalet never quite made it in Quebec. I remember when some outlets were twinned with Harvey’s; now they are paired with St-Hubert. In fact, Gallagher reports that once Cara assumed ownership, they withdrew St-Hubert franchises from English Canada, although I did see a few in Ottawa.
Mauran discovered more success when he, Alex Christ, and Jim O’Donnell founded Mackenzie Financial, a mutual-fund company, in 1967. He was also a long-standing force with the US-based Elizabeth Arden beauty company and he helped salvage the Ontario-based Pet Vali company.
According to Gallagher, while Mauran made most of his money with other ventures, Swiss Chalet and Harvey’s are his legacies. “I love history and success stories, and Mauran is a great success story,” Gallagher said. “I’m exposing him as a great Canadian.”
The book can be bought online at www.chapters.indigo.ca
STUDY FOR OBEDIENCE: I really enjoyed reading Montrealer Sarah Bernstein’s new novel called Study For Obedience. It revolves around a woman who moves from the place of her birth to a remote northern country to be housekeeper to her brother, whose wife has just left him.
The youngest of many siblings more than she cares to remember — from earliest childhood she has attended to their every desire, smoothed away the slightest discomfort with perfect obedience, with the highest degree of devotion. Soon after she arrives, a series of unfortunate events occur — collective bovine hysteria; the demise of an ewe and her nearly-born lamb; a local dog’s phantom pregnancy; and a potato blight. She notices that the local suspicion about newcomers in general seems to be directed particularly in her case. What’s clear is that she is being accused of wrongdoing, but in a language she cannot understand and so cannot address. And however diligently and silently she toils in service of the community, she still she feels their hostility growing, pressing at the edges of her brother’s property. Inside the house, although she tends to her brother and his home with the utmost care and attention, he too begins to fall ill.
It is surprising that Bernstein does not identify the name of the country where this all takes place. Considering it is where the two lead characters’ Jewish ancestors were persecuted, one has a pretty good idea. “Although everybody seems to be reading into the Jewish aspect and placing it somewhere in Eastern Europe, and obviously this is something I’m interested in because of my family history… I wanted to generalize it a bit,” the author explained.
The 36-year-old Bernstein lives in the Scottish Highlands, and is a lecturer in modern and contemporary literature at Strathclyde University. Her debut novel, The Coming Bad Days, was published in 2021. Last spring she was identified as one of the best young British novelists by Granta magazine. Their list has previously included Martin Amis, Salman Rushdie and Zadie Smith.
The book has been published by Penguin Random House.
GREGOIRE-TRUDEAU’S NEXT BOOKS: Prior to her separation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Penguin Random House Canada announced that it will publish two books by Sophie Grégoire in the next two years, beginning with Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other, scheduled to be published in 2024. The book explores “the importance of acceptance, compassion, empowerment, and self-knowledge for better emotional literacy and for our individual andcollective mental health,” including interviews with psychologists,scientists, and thought leaders, according to the description.
In 2025, Tundra Book Group, the children’s publishing division of the organization, will then release a picture book by Grégoire in a story that will draw on her own love for nature and her advocacy work in mental health and emotional literacy. “Partnering with Penguin Random House Canada on these two books is a unique opportunity for me to share some insights, tools, and stories that can help readers better understand their emotions and the internal hard- ships they face in their daily lives,” said Grégoire. “In revealing parts of my own mental health well-being journey, it’s my sincere hope that it will shed light on our profound connections with ourselves and all human beings. Here’s to all of us living a life with more resilience and compassion.”
On Facebook, Grégoire said, “Writing has always been a labour of love for me, and I had the opportunity to collaborate with amazing partners and experts to learn more about my favourite universal topic: why we think, feel, and act the way we do as human beings.”
Penguin Random House Canada CEO Kristin Cochrane said the publishing house was “committed to supporting and expanding Sophie’s incredibly important work in these areas and we are honoured to be in partnership to ensure Closer Together reaches the widest possible readership.”
A former television and radio reporter in Quebec, Grégoire married Trudeau in 2005, has worked with a number of charities in recent years, and is an advocate for teenage self-esteem, women’s and girls’ rights and freedoms, against eating disorders, and for mental health.
KITCHENS OF THE WORLD: A book launch was held Aug. 28 for Marianne Lefebvre’s new book called Dans les Cuisines du Monde de Marianne Lefebvre. Passionate about multicultural cuisine, Lefebvre brought together people from all over the world, who opened their kitchens to her... and their hearts. Each chapter presents a typical menu, telling the inspiring story of the person she met and the culinary culture of their country.
Some 15 immigrants from the four corners of the globe are featured, along with some 50 exotic delights, large and small. Enhanced by live photos, this colourful, enticing and warm book takes readers off the beaten track and encourages them to have fun, while nurturing their interest in world cuisine and healthy eating. The expert author also offers a host of tips to help us make even the most unfamiliar recipes, by adapting them and adding ingredients that are easy to find here. The launch featured a panel on food as a vector of change in the rapprochement of cultures in Quebec and an opportunity to meet and discover several agri-food entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds.
Lefebvre is a nutritionist, lecturer and international nutrition consultant. In 2013, this Quebecer with a passion for world cultures founded Intégration nutrition with the mission of supporting the integration of immigrant populations into the local food culture. Today, she pursues her career by accompanying organizations wishing to become more inclusive by creating intercultural bridges thanks to foods from here and elsewhere for environments that are united, diversified and open to the world. A keen traveler, she spends a lot of time abroad (she has visited over 30 countries!), from where she brings back a thousand recipe ideas.
