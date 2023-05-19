The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation ball raises a record $1.5 million

The Bal des tannants for The Children’s was bigger and brattier than ever this year. The event, held on Friday, May 12 raised a record $1.5 million for The Montreal Children’s Hospital’s (The Children’s) Healthy Kids Fund.
The Ball’s Honourary Co-presidents were Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board, Transcontinental Inc., and Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice President and Head of Quebec, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.
"The ball brought together a fantastic mix of people with one aim: to help sick children," said Marcoux. "I thank everyone who attended for their tremendous generosity and for making the Bal des tannants such a great success once again this year."
"It is an honour to support The Children’s. The Hospital makes a profound difference in the lives of tens of thousands of sick children and their families. Thank you to everyone who came together to support this important cause,” added Thomassin.
More than 700 Quebec business and community leaders, philanthropists, government ministers and other Quebecers attended the ‘fun’draiser held at Starlink Aviation, which was transformed into a magical ballroom for this singular event. Dignitaries present included Mélanie Joly, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, and Quebec Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon. Guests enjoyed a menu created by Beatrice and live music by Paul Chacra’s 1945 Band. An after-party with DJ YO-C had revelers dancing into the wee hours of the morning.
“I am overwhelmed at the outpouring of generosity for our young patients. On behalf of The Children's Foundation, our heartfelt thanks go to Isabelle Marcoux and Kim Thomassin for their commitment and incredible generosity," said Renée Vézina, President of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. "I'd also like to highlight the indispensable contribution of Sharon Stern and Véronique Black, the Co-presidents of our Partnerships Committee, along with their committee members and our other partners and volunteers. Finally, I want to thank our guests, who really got into the spirit of the evening. Together, we reached new heights in giving the Hospital the tools it needs to find Unexpected Ways to Heal.”
— A. Bonaparte
