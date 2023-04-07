MIKE COHEN
When the pandemic first hit in the spring of 2020, all public gatherings came to a halt. For organizers of the different St. Patrick’s Day programming this hit extremely hard from both a social and fundraising perspective. With COVID restrictions now completely eliminated, the different St. Paddy’s functions returned like time stood still.
CHARITY BALL: The annual St. Patrick’s Society Charity Ball was held on March 3 in the Grand Ballroom at the beautiful and newly renovated Marriott Chateau Champlain in the heart of downtown Montreal. Started in 1834, this is Montreal’s longest running social event and an opportunity for Irish Montrealers and their friends to come together to celebrate the official opening of “The Irish Season.”
The guest of honour was His Excellency Dr. Eamonn McKee, Ambassador of Ireland to Canada. Ambassador McKee was Ambassador to Israel and South Korea before arriving in Ottawa. The Honourary Patron for the Ball was Eoin Ó hÓgáin, a partner in Power Sustainable and a member of the strategy team at Power Corporation of Canada. There was a cocktail reception before dinner with a variety of appetizers, a sumptuous three-course dinner, wine throughout dinner, a full orchestra in the ballroom and then following the dinner, adjacent to the ballroom, an opportunity to retire for a pint at an Irish Pub with authentic Irish entertainment and dancing till the wee hours, sponsored by Hurley’s Irish Pub.
The attire was black tie, which included ball gowns and tuxedos or business suits. The St. Patrick’s Society of Montreal was founded in 1834 and is one of the oldest cultural and charitable organizations in Canada. A chief purpose of the Society is to provide financial support for Montreal’s Irish community via charitable, cultural and educational endeavours. This year marks their 189th anniversary. The St. Patrick’s Society is unique in that the monies raised at the Ball and other events are returned to the community for the charitable, cultural and educational purposes mentioned above.
ST PADDY’S LUNCHEON: The first in-person St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon in three years took place on March 17 at Plaza Centre-Ville. Highlights included a keynote address by former NHL hockey player PJ Stock and Montreal City Councillor Sterling Downey chopping part of his endless beard off, with funds going to the Society. Suburban Editor in Chief Beryl Wajsman was part of the head table as were: Pamela McGovern, president of the Society; Mike Nelson, president of the Irish Protestant Benevolent Society; Honourary Chair Eoin Ó hÓgáin; Immediate Past President of the Society Ken Quinn; Global TV’s Kim Sullivan; United Irish Societies President Kevin Tracey; Montreal Shamrocks President Liam Twomey; and PJ Stock’s wife Jill.
IRISHMAN OF THE YEAR: The Irishman of the Year Breakfast took place on March 11 at Plaza Centre-Ville. Organized by the Erin Sports Association, more than 600 Montrealers came together to honour Glen Cambridge, Vice-President of Operations at Anderson DDB. Jim Barriere (1987), Peter Shea (2001), Bill Hurley (2012), Wayne Hogan (2016), Paul Doyle (2018), and Joseph Quinn (2020-2022) were among previous Irishmen of the Year in attendance. Since 1931 the Erin Sports Association has evolved into an organization devoted to promoting social and sports activities in the community and providing charitable assistance to those in need. For over eight decades it has supported a wide array of causes in the Sud Ouest area of Pointe St. Charles, Verdun and LaSalle.
SOULANGES IRISH SOCIETY: The Soulanges Irish Society held its parade on March 18 in Hudson, preceded by some charity events and an Irishman of the Year Gala. Charity breakfast fundraisers took place at McKibbin’s Irish Pub West Island with Laura Casella and Eramelinda Boquer reporting live for Global TV and benefits going to the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence. It was then off to Cunninghams Pub to benefit Nova West Island. Dinner at Embers Hudson attracted a full house. The following day it was over to McKibbins Vaudreuil.
The Irishman of the Year Gala, honouring Ken Doran, was held March 11 at the Whitlock Golf & Country Club and hosted by CJAD’s Jay Farrar, a last-minute replacement for comic Joey Elias, who had to excuse himself due to a case of COVID. The pasta buffet at Whitlock got rave reviews.
In attendance was Hudson Mayor Chloe Hutchison and Councillor Daren Legault, Lite FM’s Ted Bird, Chief Reviewing Officer Casella, comic Christopher Venditto, Global TV’s Boquer, Parade Ambassadors and Quebec MNAS Marilyne Picard (Soulanges) and Marie-Claude Nichols (Vaudreuil), Parade Queen Esme Cavanaugh and Grand Marshal and Liberal MP Peter Schiefke.
TASTE OF TEA: Playmas Montreal Cultural Association staged their 13th annual “A Taste of Tea” to celebrate International Women’s Day at the Côte Saint-Luc Aquatic and Community Centre. This year the event was themed “A Taste of Tea, Chocolate and Gospel” and featured an enchanting Tea Party and Gospel Show honouring seven Black women in Politics and Policies with the “Woman of Merit Award.”
Among this year’s women in Politics and Policies honoured were Hon. Dr. Jean Augustine, Social Activist and Educator and the first Black woman to be elected to Canada’s House of Commons; Dominique Anglade, former Leader of the Quebec Liberals and the Opposition Party; Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, Mayor of Côte Des Neiges-Notre Dame De Grâce; Ericka Alneus, City Councillor for Rosemont; Tiffany Callender, co-founder, and inaugural CEO of the Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE); Joan Kirton, President of The Council for Black Aging; Joan Lee, President of West Island Black Community Association (WIBCA); and Sharon Nelson, First Vice-President of the Jamaica Association of Montreal.
Guests tasted the delights of Caribbean and Moroccan teas, including Grenada’s Blue Tea, delicious tea treats and Lindt chocolates with a scrumptious sweet table compliments of LaFreniere. They enjoyed an enchanting gospel show with sensational performers Zina Edwards, the Fitzpatrick Sisters and Guerschon Auguste. Music was presented by the ever-popular DJ 20.
