Sam Maislin
FYi
After months of shooting delays due to the pandemic, independent filmmaker John Ramirez and his production company Deadtime Media released their much-celebrated short film SNOWFALL | A Ghost Story, which has crossed over eleven thousand views on YouTube since its debut in mid-November 2022. As part of a strong independent filmmaking community in the city, SNOWFALL illuminates the city and the hidden within Montreal.
“It’s not so grand, but it’s a very strong community.” says filmmaker and photographer Ethan Levy, who has worked on a variety of small and large independent productions inside Montreal and was the lead actor on SNOWFALL. “People believe it to be much bigger than it is considering how many big-name titles have been shot here. However, since they are often American films, these productions hire people in the US and bring them here. Montrealers are usually hired in those films for smaller positions to fill the gaps.” While the community is growing daily, there is a sense of comradery and familiarity amongst both unionized and non-unionized communities. “Everyone knows everyone. You’ll work on a project, then work on another, and be surprised at the familiar faces. On the first professional film that I took part in, the Director of Photography recognized the Camera Assistant and I remember thinking ‘what a small world!’ But now I know it’s less a question of whether you’ll find someone you’ve worked with and more about who it’s going to be this time around..” Facebook groups such as I need a producer/fixer/crew — Montreal and Quebec province edition — possess over four thousand members with nearly daily posts from local filmmakers looking for talent. Filmmaker Marie Bazin who worked on SNOWFALL and is currently shooting her directorial debut spoke on how to find the right people to work with within the community, saying “People find groups, and within those groups, you find subgroups.” Bazin, Levy, and Ramirez all met through this community, an ever-expanding network of budding filmmakers inside Montreal.
When asked about the experience of filming inside the city itself, Ramirez discussed the beauty of the city. “I wanted to utilize the city as its own character. As cliché as that sounds, I think it fits the film noir style to say that. I grew up in Canada and so it really was about capturing a lot of the architecture of my childhood. There’s something charming about the alleys, the lights, and even the parking lots.” Filmmaker Alex Mahutte whose film The Pencil was an official selection at the Paris Short Film Festival and the Silicon Beach Film Festival had only positive comments about filming in Montreal, saying “What attracts me to film in Montreal is that there are many different filming areas that are cheaply accessible.” Budget is often a major concern for independent filmmakers within Montreal. When asked if any of the filmmakers have attempted to gain financial aid from the Quebec grant program for artists, all of them shared a lack of interest. “The grants that are available to us are full of restrictions that we aren’t comfortable having in our movies.” said Bazin.
A major concern for Ramirez and other filmmakers is the language barrier within the city of Montreal. “I love Montreal and I dream of being able to make the films I want to make here. But I think there’s a ceiling for Anglo filmmakers here. I feel like I’d have a better chance at succeeding by making French films but it’s not a language I gravitate towards creatively. I also find that there’s a strange aversion to genre films here, I’ve heard of Québécois films being too American as a criticism which is just odd to me. So leaving seems like an inevitable choice.” The language barrier is a well-known point of contention for filmmakers in the community. Levy has worked on numerous Montreal-based indie projects and has been told by multiple unionized producers “If you want more work, familiarize yourself with the French production side of things.” When asked if staying in Montreal was viable to further their careers due to the language barrier, both Bazin and Levy responded “It isn’t.” Levy further elaborated stating “With Bill 96, I wouldn’t be shocked if the anglophone film community here is weeded out. It is already not the final destination for most of them. I think this could be the push that gets them out the door.”
