MIKE COHEN
FYi
The 30th edition of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS)’s Daffodil Ball – Lumissima: A year in light – was held on April 20 at the Windsor Station in Montreal, bringing in $1,709,750. The objective of this gala event is to raise funds to help people affected by cancer by investing in Quebec-based cancer research, support and prevention initiatives. The Daffodil Ball has raised $42.9 million since 1994.
Radio personalities Isabelle Racicot and Claudia Marques co-hosted the soiree, which attracted 500 guests from the business, political and artistic worlds, including Premier François Legault, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, Robert Charlebois, Claude Meunier, Virginie Coossa, Pauline Marois, Claude Blanchet, Jean Charest and Nicolas Duvernois.
Guests were treated to: a Cirque du Soleil act specifically created for the occasion; a Daffodil Moment with cancer survivor Mélina Poirier; a moving performance by singer-songwriter Ingrid St-Pierre, accompanied by her cellist; and an operatic performance by singer-songwriter Marie-Ève Côté, a 2004 Star Académie contestant.
“In 2019, when I was 26 years old and living my life to the fullest, happy to fulfil my dream of becoming a mom, my life took a dramatic turn. At 26 weeks pregnant, I learned that I had an aggressive breast cancer,” explained Poirier, an architectural technician. “But I was quickly attended to by medical specialists and received state-of-the-art treatments made possible thanks to research breakthroughs.”
Two in five Canadians (44 per cent of men and 43 per cent of women nationwide) will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Cancer is also the leading cause of death in Canada, accounting for 28.2 percent of all deaths in the country.
“In 2021-2022, thanks to the kindness and generosity of over 470,000 donors, 20,000 organizations and businesses, and 95,000 event participants and volunteers, the Canadian Cancer Society was able to invest $97.8 million into its mission-driven initiatives which include life-saving research, advocacy and support programs. Funds raised through the Daffodil Ball truly help hope bloom for people affected by cancer,” said Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society.
The CCS offers nearly 20 cancer prevention programs in Quebec. It also provides support programs such as the Cancer Information Helpline, financial assistance for travel to treatments, and the Jacques-Cantin Lodge. These programs help people manage life with cancer, find community and connection, and build wellness and resilience.
Seale chaired the 30th edition of the Daffodil Ball with the support of four Quebec business leaders serving as co-chairs: Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco, Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group, Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Quebec Managing Partner, KPMG, and Julie Godin, Co-Chair of the Board and Executive Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Corporate Development, CGI.
“We believe that research is the key to accelerate change and unearth solutions that will save lives,” said Seale. “The Daffodil Campaign is proud to fund some of the brightest minds in cancer research with programs such as the CCS Breakthrough Team Grants,” adds Seale. “These low-survival rates are due to many factors, including a lack of identifiable risk factors and effective treatment options. This new investment has real potential to change the future of cancer forever.”
The Daffodil Campaign has long served as an opportunity to rally around a symbol of strength, resilience, and courage for those living with cancer. Two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and donations made to the Daffodil Campaign help to fund research such as the CCS Breakthrough Team Grants, as well as provide a compassionate support system for people with cancer and their caregivers that includes a nationwide helpline and online community, and advocacy efforts to shape public policies for a healthier society.
“CCS relies on the generosity of donors to fund such cutting-edge research innovation to change lives faster,” Seale added.
Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca
GREEK INDEPENDENCE DAY: The Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal has been serving the Greek population of the greater Montreal area (Montreal, Laval and South Shore regions) since 1906. For over 100 years, the HCGM has continuously been representing proud Quebec citizens of Hellenic origin who have settled and continue to settle in the greater Montreal area.
The HCGM provides the population of Greek origin with a variety of services. In late March they hosted an Official Dinner of Greek Independence Day, and it was described as an amazing night filled with performances, speeches, and great food. The event would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the HCGM’s organizers, performers, dignitaries and attendees. It was truly a team effort, and everyone involved should be proud of what they accomplished.
THE SPRING FLING IN DORVAL: Macallan’s Pub in Dorval was the site of an evening of comedy and music on April 20 to benefit the West Island Montreal Women’s Shelter, spearheaded by Paul Henry Landscaping. The Spring Fling featured comedians Ben Cardilli and Peter Asswad as well as musical guests Allie Belle and the night’s featured attraction, a Rolling Stones Tribute band called The Ramblers. Eric Farran, the band’s lead singer, put on an electrifying performance. Paul Henry Danylewich, owner and general manager of Paul Henry Landscaping promises to make the April fundraiser a yearly event. Danylewich says he had a great time organizing the event and appreciates the support of his friends and clients in helping to make it such a success.
Prior to his career in landscaping, Danylewich founded The White Tiger Group, which was responsible for developing and facilitating assault prevention programs for women in schools in Ontario and Quebec. In 2000 University of Toronto press published his book titled FEARLESS: The Complete Personal Safety Guide for Women. Danylewich, a graduate of Concordia University and Western New Mexico University also worked for a few years in Edmonton for the Government of Alberta as a Provincial Security Coordinator and Emergency Management Training Specialist where he was involved in threat assessment analysis and risk management in collaboration with Alberta Justice and several local and provincial law enforcement agencies.
Some of this year’s sponsors, besides the host pub, included Spanos Pizza on Sunnybrooke in DDO, Bad Monkey Popcorn, Mauve Bonbon, Salvatore Pizza in Dollard Des Ormeaux, Subway Restaurant at 3339 Des Sources, Pastamore in DDO, and Hudson’s Lite Rock Radio 106.7FM.
MUHC AND RBC: The relationship between art, healing, and health is deep and long-standing. In a health care environment, art is indispensable in helping patients recover, and is behind moments of joy and inner peace for patients and their loved ones. A new $300,000 gift from RBC to the MUHC Foundation will support the RBC Art and Heritage Centre to bring the healing power of art to patients. This transformative gift was celebrated at a special vernissage with artist Catherine Farish. Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest was among the guests.
TRIBUTE TO NICK: Back in January Richard “Bugs” Burnett reached out to Melissa Auf Der Maur to see if she would like to host a 5 à 7 celebration of her late dad, Nick Aud Der Maur, at his favourite bar, Winnie’s Pub on Crescent St. with an after-party across the street at Ziggy’s Pub, 25 years to the day the former Montreal city councillor and journalist passed, on April 7. They organized what Melissa dubbed “Nick’s Good Friday Happy Hour!” The turnout from Nick’s former colleagues in the media was quite impressive.
NEW DENOMINATION CELEBRATED: The Order Sons of Italy has become the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy. In March at the Casa d’Italia, on the occasion of the International Women’s Rights Day, the official unveiling of this new denomination was held during a cocktail organized by the Order and Alliance Donne. The intention to change its name, following in the footsteps of the USA was conceived in 2019 when the Order celebrated the centenary of its foundation. The collaboration with Alliance Donne in this historic event reinforces that the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy is continually inclined in promoting new ideas and initiatives, notes spokesperson Sonia Faoro.
Have you got an item for FYI in the Community? E-mail mcohen@emsb.qc.ca
