Nick Drossos and Andrew Steinberg are onto something.
It could be emerging hunger for men’s health knowledge, it could be men’s evolution as wellness-mindful beings in an uncertain era.
Or maybe, just maybe, it was a woman’s query about how men urinate with an erection.
Have The Balls to Talk About It is a fierce eye gouge in the face of pedestrian and overhyped talk shows and podcasts. The brainchild of Montreal personal trainer, coach, and renowned self-defence expert Nick Drossos, and Dr. Andrew Steinberg, a Montreal urologist who runs a private urology clinic and Sexual Wellness Clinic for men and women, when these experts hook up, it’s well… an emission that pulls no punches. (Yes, there are tons of puns, shtick, and loads of belly laughs, but it's serious business.)
From prostates and pornography to nutrition and sexual performance, nothing is taboo, and it’s all backed by facts, expertise and engaging guests.
The dearth of this type of men’s resource was clear to Drossos, and when a training client posed a specific health question, he queried his other client, Steinberg. “We decided we needed to start a men’s talk show and we're going to have the balls to talk about it!” He rang his self-defence video producer Ioannis Koutroubis of CineMagi Productions and said “That's it! We start filming Sunday!”
That was four years, more than 100 episodes and more than 800,000 views ago.
While full of bawdy and good-natured ribbing, topics are not framed in vulgar fashion. “We have fun, but these are serious issues” says Drossos. “We don't want an alpha-male type of thing. I wouldn’t want my son watching a show like that. I incorporate my professional experience into this show as I do with self-defence and fitness, with kindness and good intention.”
Indeed, when you hear ‘Action!’ it’s all business – with a healthy dose of funny. “We didn't want guys sitting around talking hard,” said Drossos on set recently. “All ‘Yo bro’ and ‘getting jacked’. No, we offer something informative, specialists in their field.”
Steinberg discovered a few things himself. “My biggest takeaway is that there's a lot of garbage information out there. So much misinformation. Mostly due to naïveté, and people don’t do proper research.” And Drossos keeps viewers in mind. “When we interview doctors and there’s a lot of doctor talk, I make sure I understand it so viewers can. Do you know how much I've learned about my pelvic floor?”
Save for a 60-second discussion between episodes, nothing is scripted, and it’s all a single take. “We don't do scripts,” says Drossos. “We want to maintain authenticity, spontaneity and credibility.”
Indeed, says Koutroubis, it’s evolved. “The first episodes were trial by fire, but we got it down to 8-10 minutes, three cameras, one take.” Like he tells his film and television students at Trebas Institute, like some bamboo, “it takes years to emerge and there’s no stopping it.”
The show’s garnered more than 8,000 subscribers and 800,000 YouTube views, along with a loyal Spotify following, inviting guest doctors, nutritionists, sex therapists, MMA fighters and more. It’s all fair game, from erectile dysfunction and a men’s primer on PMS, to premature ejaculation and testosterone supplements. Upcoming episodes will also feature talks about divorce, and lifestyle components like waxing, beard maintenance, fashion and more.
The pair also discuss their own challenges, like body image and fitness commitments. But how does a specialist in violence who coaches celebrities and trains law enforcement, with a Nick Drossos Defensive Tactics channel garnering 100 million views, feel insecure? “We're all different, aren't we?” he laughs, although he’s at ease before cameras owing to extensive video work. “To be vulnerable and talk about our insecurities, that takes much more strength and courage.”
For Steinberg, usually the straight man for the on-camera hijinks, it’s a different story. A skilled, experienced physician and surgeon, he white-knuckled his first time on tape, he recalls with a chuckle, but it was worth it: “There are many questions men are not asking and they don’t typically ask their friends in the locker room why they can’t keep an erection.” Myths also prevail, “like Viagra automatically being bad for your heart.”
So the pair get into it on camera: If they need props? They whip’em out; A guest? They pull up a chair. Last month they welcomed back regular guest nutritionist Tracy Satov to chat about nutrition and sexual performance, including tips to make sure dates end on a high note – or at least a solid one. Explanations are frank, graphic and informative: Ever heard about Whiskey D**k?” Do you know about watermelon?
Past episodes have dug deep into What Men Need to Know about PMS, Do You Know More About Sex Than a 5th Grader? and Does Penis Size Really Matter?
It’s just a matter of time before someone tries to grab their Balls for a major commercial online or television platform, be it a Netflix, Amazon, or even CNN series. Nothing as polished, entertaining and informative exists in the current cookie-cutter lifestyle programming landscape.
About 20 percent of viewers are female, says Drossos, a point of pride. “The show breaks barriers in relationships and helps overcome obstacles for meaningful conversations between couples.” Indeed, they know men have been prompted by their partners to tune in. “We want to help men, and we also want to help women help their men…”
Viewers – from 25 and up with a healthy dose of men in their 50s – hail from Canada and Congo to the U.K. and Pakistan, sending queries about various issues from circumcision to fertility. “In many cultures these discussions are taboo, or at least don’t happen in such a public way, so we're definitely tapping into something… Across the world, men are men.”
They are often surprised at an episode’s popularity. “We never talk about what we think will get lots of hits” says Drossos. “We just talk about things we think haven't been talked about enough, or at all,” i.e., skin issues, penis enlargement, depression. One of their most viewed broadcasts was “gay talk for straight men,” a Montreal man recounting his experience coming out. “It takes balls to talk about these things,” says Drossos. “But it helps other men, all of us, to be the best we can be.”
Anatomy, biology, empowerment, mental fitness and hygiene, with a dose of locker room banter and a few barstool confessions – there’s truth in the tagline: “It’s about the complete male package…and then some.”
https://www.havetheballstotalkaboutit.com
https://www.youtube.com/@HaveTheBallsToTalkAboutIt
https://www.facebook.com/havetheballstotalkaboutit/
