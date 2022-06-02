The Awkward Ballerina at the Fringe Festival

Mike Cohen FYi
“The Awkward Ballerina” written and performed by Pincourt’s Kristin Govers and directed by TJ Dawe is a true story about growing up with cerebral palsy, wanting to be a ballet dancer and having to reimagine that dream. It explores Kristin Govers challenges and triumphs as a child and young adolescent.
Govers will be performing six solo plays, that run approximately an hour in length, at this year’s St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival. Audiences will travel through the life of this talented new voice, through her hardships, trials and tribulations, as she waxes poetically about things she has had to overcome. Some personal, some at the hands and sharp-tongues of others. From being singled out, physically and mentally abused by her peers — to her own coming to terms with life as a disabled person, “The Awkward Ballerina” is an emotional tour-de-force. One that will have audience members roaring with laughter one minute, and in shock and despair the next.
The goal of “The Awkward Ballerina,” is to raise awareness for people with disabilities such as Cerebral Palsy, and to the bullying that still occurs in all facets of modern society. Humanity has a come a long way, but there still is a lot more growing we, as a collective species, need to strive for. Through spoken word, Govers strives to tackle these issues head-on and raise awareness for those who don’t have a voice.
Govers told The Suburban that she has Spastic CP, characterized by jerky movements, muscle tightness and joint stiffness. This type of CP often makes simple tasks more challenging, such as walking or picking up small objects.
“I walk with a limp and I have coordination issues,” she said. “I was bullied from a young age. When I was six, a girl who lived next door shoved me in a garbage can. Because of my CP I could not get out. My mother had to come get me.”
As Govers grew older, the bullying turned verbal. Because of her mobile limitations she could not participate in sports activities and orther kids made fun of her. Dreams of doing things like becoming a ballerina were simply not realizable.”
Even as an adult, Govers says she was discriminated against when applying for jobs while dating became a challenge as well.
Govers said she is grateful for the support of her husband Marc-André Lalonde and her four year old son Patrick
Tickets are available for her shows at the V1-Hydro Québec Studio June 11 to 19 via
