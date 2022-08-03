MIKE COHEN
FYi
Earl Pinchuk and Gary Blair never dreamed that their idea to transform works of art into healing power at hospitals would result in the installation of over 13,500 works of art in 90 healthcare institutions across Canada and even in Paris, France two decades later.
The Art for Healing Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Pinchuk and Blair in 2002, transforms public and patient areas into inspiring environments that encourage a sense of serenity and hope for patients, their families, and healthcare providers.
Neither Pinchuk nor Blair had a particular affinity for art when they began this endeavor. But when they moved into a home near the Atwater Market they agreed that the venue was perfect to display works of art. “One day I had an epiphany,” Blair told FYI over coffee recently. “I should own an art gallery.”
At the time, Pinchuk worked in a family business. He asked if he could take a year off in order to determine whether his newfound vision could be realized. At the same time, Pinchuk and Blair were spending time with an ill friend at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Looking at the bare walls, they realized that all healthcare institutions could use a facelift with some works of art.
“During the end of my sabbatical Gary and I agreed that Montreal did not need another gallery,” Pinchuk said. “But those hospital visits made us think and that is how our Foundation was born.”
For his 40th birthday in 2002, Pinchuk organized a party. All cash gifts would go towards getting the Foundation off the ground. He received $8,000 and used that to purchase the first round of paintings. A large number of artistic reproductions were acquired, and the duo started to approach different healthcare institutions. For the first six years of operation they did not have official charitable status, yet the new business thrived. The Montreal Children’s Hospital turned out to be their first recipient. Six children, who because of the nature of their illness and family circumstances, had to live in the hospital as full-time residents. When Pinchuk and Blair learned that each child had their own private room, they were given the opportunity to personally select their own pieces of art.
Blair says he is immensely proud of what the Foundation has achieved. “At the very outset, we wondered whether the world was ready for the idea or whether we would find ourselves talking to a brick wall,” he said. “In year two we were featured in a Concordia student documentary. At the end of the interview, I was asked where I saw the future of the Foundation. I answered that while I couldn’t see it entirely clearly, from the reaction we had had so early on I was already convinced that it would expand across the city, the province, the country and who knows where else? I even dared say that I thought Canada might become an example to the world of what could be created by bringing together the arts and healthcare worlds for the benefit of all. And that is pretty much what has happened.
“Clearly, from what we see all across the world, there is a growing awareness on the importance of the physical space in health care and how it contributes to the wellness and to the recovery of patients. Initiatives are sprouting up all over and we have seen art committees forming within some of the hospitals where we otherwise raised the bar of consciousness. To be part of a movement per se is very validating and to have made a difference for the better in so many people’s lives makes this the most rewarding work I’ve ever undertaken.”
A secondary goal of the Foundation is art education so individual works are identified with a plaque that includes the name of the artist, the name of the work, the medium, and finally the donor’s name. “If we see a good opportunity to make people feel better, we will go with it,” says Pinchuk.
For more information log on to www.artforhealingfoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.