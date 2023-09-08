mike coHEn
Montrealer Kim O’Bomsawin is an Abenaki writer, director and activist. She had completed a Master’s degree in sociology before embarking on a filmmaking career in 2014. Her latest effort is a four-part docu-series Telling Our Story, which will begin streaming Sept 17, across Canada, on Gem for free.
O’Bomsawin’s first film, La ligne rouge (2014), is a medium-length documentary on young Aboriginal hockey players. In 2018, she wrote and directed Ce silence qui tue/Quiet Killing, a feature documentary on the murders and disappearances of Indigenous women, which won the Donald Brittain Award for best social/political documentary program at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards.
Under the auspices of Terre Innue, an Indigenous production company for which she serves as president, O’Bomsawin also gives lectures in schools and institutions on Indigenous cinema and on issues affecting First Peoples.
Telling Our Story connects beautiful natural scenery with tales and traditions and eloquent and charismatic protagonists from 11 First Peoples — 11 cultures speaking 11 different languages — who inhabited what’s now Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick. They are: Abenaki, Anishinaabe, Atikamekw, Cree of Eeyou Istchee, Innu, Inuit, Kanien’kehá:ka, Mi’kmaq, Naskapi, Huron-Wendat and Wolastoqiyik. In an interview she said that the project took five years to complete. Stated O’Bomsawin, “As an Indigenous director, this series is an exceptional opportunity for me: to share with the world who we are, to participate in the decolonization of our history, and even to rewrite an inclusive, collective history.”
On a personal level, as an Abenaki, O’Bomsawin says she was never able to learn the stories that are told in this series. “I did not get the opportunity to discover them growing up, in Montreal North,” she confides. “So, this is a personal quest, as much as it is a professional quest. History is often referred to as something very distant. Our goal is to talk about history through a modern voice, to show it in a contemporary light. Indigenous youth represent our greatest strength, our hope for the future. There are a number of inspiring role models emerging from this new generation and I think we absolutely need to put them in the spotlight. Following this logic, these young people are at the very heart of the documentary series, the new generation that can establish a concrete link between the present and the past, between generations, between people of all origins.
“Orality is an ancient communication system based on myths and legends. Storytelling is the cornerstone of First People education and culture. In our contemporary Western world, knowledge is objective. But among Indigenous people, oral tradition opens the door to a different understanding, with the knowledge that is organized and woven around individual and collective experiences. A knowledge that reflects our subjectivity and allows us to understand our environment, and to open up to others. This way of telling history did not make it into our textbooks.”
In the words of narrator Kaniehtiio Horn, “The time has come to speak out, to decolonize history and to celebrate the beauty of our cultures.”
“To be able to present our series in one of the most influential and important international festivals in the world represents for us an immense honour and reward,” adds producer Francine Allaire. “This is an homage to the hundred Indigenous women, men and youth who put their trust in us to share their stories.”
The series does show the dark side of history, from the residential schools, to the Cold War transfer of Inuk to all-but-uninhabitable Arctic locales like Resolute Bay and Grise Fiord, where starvation awaited. There was the government’s mass killing of sled dogs as “strays” from the 1950s to the ‘70s.
O’Bomsawin and her team traveled 30,000 kilometers by plane, seaplane, helicopter, train, snowmobile, canoe, car, ATV, and dog sled, and filmed 100 women and men of all generations in 30 communities. They shared their worldview, their connection to the land, their spiritualities and millenary stories, the richness and beauty of their cultures, and their hopes for the next generations.
“We are so much more than traumas and victims of colonization,” she explained. “In the end, what comes out of this series is strength. Our goal here is to show the world how cool we are.”
Here is a preview of each episode:Episode 1: TerritoryTo understand who we are, you need to appreciate the special relationship we have with the land, a vast and immense territory that we shared amongst Nations. It is an intimate and powerful bond that we want to keep alive. Let us tell you the story of the land — the beating heart of our identities, our beliefs and our traditions.
Episode 2: IdentityOur worldview is what defines us as First Peoples. It is shaped by our intimate relationship with the land and with our ancestors, our languages and our traditional knowledge. To tell you our story, we need to show you the beauty of our languages and the ingenuity of our people that has been passed on for thousands of years through our oral tradition.
Episode 3: SpiritualityEleven First Peoples, one circular worldview, connected to all that is alive. Despite attempts made by the government and the Church to ban our rituals and ceremonies, our spiritualities live on. The plants and animals that feed us are sacred. For millennia, powerful objects and dances have been used to connect to the Creator, animal spirits, and everything around us.
Episode 4: RebuildingBefore colonization, the 11 First Peoples had their own systems of governance in which women played a central role. Today, for future generations, they are tackling universal issues including ecology, discrimination, governance, and food sovereignty. This fight is critical. Our philosophy is simple: make every political decision with a view to its impact on the next seven generations. This principle guided our ancestors and is why we are still here today to perpetuate it. Now, it will help us confront a global environmental crisis. You can see the trailer on our website
