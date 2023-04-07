MIKE COHEN
FYi
More than a year after the $18-million TAG E-Karting and Amusement Centre opened in Ste. Thérèse, the team headed by Quebec race car driver Alex Tagliani couldn’t be happier with the results.
Located at Plaza St. Thérèse, the Centre features nine activities including a combination of multi-level layout of three electric karting tracks, a laser tag game arena, six axe-throwing lanes, six bowling lanes, a Triotech 7D interactive cinema, a multi-sensory virtual reality experience, numerous modern arcades, and an interactive children’s floor — all under one roof. And it was all founded by Tagliani, the owner of TAG Autosport and a large partnership with a number of entrepreneurs well-known in the business sphere.
I was invited to see the place soon after its opening and a friend just visited with three teenagers who were over the moon with the experience. The Amusement Centre employs up to 100 people. Dedicated to becoming a destination of choice for family outings as well as for special and corporate events that foster team spirit, the Centre has two dining areas, including a resto-bar.
Easily accessible via Highway 15, the TAG E-karting & Amusement Centre occupies 65,000 square feet in a brand-new building only 15 minutes from the West Island.
The project is headed by president Jason Reinblatt, who spent 20 years working for Mont St. Sauveur International followed by an executive position for companies managing seniors residences. Business is strong, Reinblatt said, noting that TAG opened a year and a half into the pandemic and had to shutdown at one point when restrictions were in place.
TAG Resto Bar offers a top-notch menu, from tartares, salads and burgers to filet mignon and rib eye. This place is indeed for people of all ages. The restaurant also attracts a crowd that wants a nice dinner. This has become a hopping spot to watch live sporting events on the many screens. It is so conveniently situated, especially for those people who go back and forth to the Laurentians. If you know that you will be stuck in traffic on the way up, pull over to TAG, have some fun and by the time you leave the highway will be less congested. What a great pit stop!
“Because of our configuration, adults can come to our restaurant for a very nice meal and watch their kids on the track at the same time,” said Reinblatt. “We also have a private dining room and a snack bar for kids and kids’ parties. This is becoming a good spot for companies to come and do team building as well.”
There is a set of three tracks on three levels — one for adults, one for children, and a super track combining the two with a length of 0.5 km — featuring a total of six course choices, each of which can be completed clockwise or counter clockwise. Imported from Italy, the go-karts are 100 per cent electric, silent, non-polluting, and odorless (zero emissions), available in a wide range of sizes. They are the world’s most sophisticated electric models available for the first time in North America.
Featuring a digital steering wheel, bumper-integrated sensors for safety, and a Boost button for accelerated passing, these professional-calibre vehicles carry the prestigious CRG brand name. An artificial intelligence platform is being used to safely manage the go-karts.
“I think of all the young people and thrill seekers who want to let off steam and get their adrenaline flowing,” Tagliani said. “The TAG E-karting & Amusement Centre will be the new generation recreational centre of choice, an exhilarating place for an outing with friends, colleagues, or family. Even better, I see this project — the first multi-level electric karting centre in Canada — as a springboard to eventually develop talents that will shape future Quebec karting champions.”
This complex is the result of a solid partnership amongst Tagliani and a group of seasoned entrepreneurs. “Just as I have learned that in motor racing victory can only be achieved through the work of a good team, I know that it is thanks to the added value provided by each member of our dream team that this extraordinary project can finally see the light of day,” Tagliani said. “The completion of this venture has proven to be a greater challenge than the Indy 500!”
For all of the details go to https://www.tagekarting.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.