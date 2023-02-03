Street Art Gallery Book: An invitation to Montrealers

Joel ceausu
Archie Fineberg’s latest book is an invitation to Montrealers. The photographer and author is sharing his love of street art with anybody who is interested. After almost four decades of working in business and finance, the 80-year-old NDG resident has just published his second photo collection of Montreal murals.What began as a photography-related school assignment blended with his curiosity and love for street art, culminating in Montreal’s Street Art Gallery, its French translation, and Montreal’s Street Art Gallery II, published last June.{/span}
Of course, Montrealers love murals: in some neighborhoods they are so prolific that one can barely notice them and yet some stand out, such as the iconic Leonard Cohen Tower of Songs on Crescent and NDG’s Our Lady Of Grace on Sherbrooke West, but there are so many more worth discovering.
Indeed, his book offers more than 160 examples across the island, some whimsical and abstract, some political and provocative, “But who is to say that one is better than another? There’s beautiful art everywhere,” he says, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, and Sud-Ouest his favourite neighbourhoods for art-spotting.
He says there’s no particular district that offers a better quality of street art. “I don’t judge the quality of work as long as we’re not talking about tagging and defacing. It’s all good,” he told The Suburban.
He’s a big fan of Laurent Gascon though, who employs irregular fragments of freshly broken ceramic tile for his murals, with more than a dozen around the city, but concentrated in Hochelaga. “Check out Ontario East around the Gay Village, a couple of streets east of Pie-IX. They are absolutely gorgeous.”
Another favourite is also a hit for many Montrealers – Annie Hamel’s Les filles du Roi on Wellington in Point-Saint-Charles, the piece done under the aegis of the MUMTL artist collective. “It’s quite thrilling,” Fineberg told The Suburban. “The details are amazing as are the artist’s abilities in depicting fabric: she paints with a brush more than spraying and produces something amazing.”{/
Also a must-visit he says, are legal walls around the city, spaces designated as a free-for-all, which can feature a work of art today “and someone next week will come along whitewash it and put up their own piece. It’s fun and fresh all the time.”
He’s found another great way to share his passion — through interactive street maps, using Google data and his own travels for a series of memorable discovery circuits on foot, bicycle or car. It’s an excellent family activity — particularly as March Break approaches — offering mornings or afternoons chock-full of encounters with beautiful artwork and of course, the city’s diverse neighbourhoods, which he himself discovered in 2007 when he began his journey snapping images.
Fineberg created these maps and circuits because when he began there were no apps or sites to reference. Montreal tourism officials could only advise him to explore. Well, he did, and we’re all better off for it: He spent hundreds of hours developing his interactive maps. “A great project for COVID,” he laughs. Maps identify each image with caption, artist, and precise street address so you can explore a neighborhood within suggested time frames.
“When you walk around it’s incredible how much there is,” and you can see how much goes into this: the artist, design, property, financing, and the boroughs often get involved because they have to amend bylaws to allow it, even helping fund projects as part of social programs to engage youth.
“This is not a treatise on street art or an academic exercise,” Fineberg says. It’s not just photographs of beautiful artwork but rather a story of the city and its incredible talents.{/span}
Montreal’s Street Art Gallery II is available in bookstores around Montreal, including the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. For information visit https://www.montrealstreetartgallery.ca/
