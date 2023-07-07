MIKE COHEN
FYi
I vividly remember going to see the Montreal Canadiens play at the old Forum in the ‘70s and ‘80s, sitting in the first row of the white section. In the standing room section there was a fellow outfitted in full Habs gear, blasting a trumpet and calling himself “Kid Mercury.”
It was only recently that I learned Kid grew up in Côte Saint-Luc and has resided in Beaconsfield for the past 30 years. His first name is Harvey and he has asked that his true last name be kept secret to the public.
The Kid is back in the spotlight with his new children’s book, Stories for Souls of All Ages, An A-Z Spiritual Journey. It was formally launched recently at Studio 77 in Pointe Claire Village where he signed copies, met the public and engaged some live musicians.
In 26 magical bedtime stories, one for each letter of the alphabet, readers of all ages will travel around the world to meet inspiring animals, like Ali the Alligator, Daphne the Dinosaur and Pinky the Penguin. In every fun filled adventure, these animated characters and their friends learn valuable life lessons which touch on compassion, courage, respect, caring for the environment and so much more. Every one of these captivating little beings is as loveable as the next, and each unique in their efforts to use their creative skills to grow and triumph over the various obstacles they encounter.
“Stories for Souls of All Ages creates a platform for heartfelt parent-child discussion and bonding,” says Kid Mercury. “It’s a wonderful tool to help teach us, our children and our grandchildren, about an inclusive spirit of humanity that truly translates to our present and modern day lives. It’s an uplifting reminder to all generations, that the answers to so many of life’s challenging questions, often lie in the simplest virtues of the loving heart.”
Richard Dubin, an award-winning professor, writer director and Hollywood producer, calls the book “a feast for children of all ages. It marinates the alphabet in wisdom and love to make a delicious treat for heart and soul. Fun, funny and naturally clever. Best served warm for two. I promise you’ll feel a joyful glow. I did.”
I must say I read the book from cover to cover and I loved each story. In particular, I appreciated how the Kid Mercury character made his way into at least two of the stories.
The illustrations are done by Kiki Kalahari, someone the Kid has never met in person. “I found her via Facebook and she is terrific,” he said.
Kiki grew up in South Africa, Kenya, and France and graduated in 2013 from the University for the Creative Arts in England with a BA in Illustration. She resides in Germany.
So how did the “Kid” become “Kid?” Well as Harvey tells us, “I used to call the old Ted Tevan talk show,” he said. “One day I called when the Expos were in the pennant race to read a poem. Ted hollered ‘Who is this?’ I said ‘Mercury’ and he asked me my first name. Thinking about Gary Carter, I blurted out ‘Kid’ and a nickname was born.”
The Kid has actually been writing poetry and stories since he was a kid visiting the CSL Public Library. As a magician and a kids’ entertainer, he got to travel the globe. “I actually came up with the idea to write this book 30 years ago,” he said.
While he no longer plays the trumpet at Habs games, he was coaxed out of retirement two years ago when the team made a run for the Stanley Cup during the COVID-19 shortened season. I invited him to do the same at our Cummings Centre Sports Celebrity Breakfast on June 18 where he serenaded legends from the 1993 Stanley Cup winning Habs.
You can get the book online via the publisher at https://books.friesenpress.com/store/title/119734000143347012/Kid-Mercury-Stories-for-Souls-of-All-Ages
There is even a YouTube trailer for the book: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrTpJjwvpGI&t=6s
NEW HOLOCAUST BOOK Renée Karp, a teacher at Vanier College for over 35 years, has written a new novel called Father’s Children. “It is based, in part, on the compelling life of my late father,” she explains. “He was very connected to history and even as a young man in Europe, had an incredible sense of how the Jews would be betrayed by the Western powers who appeased Hitler and allowed the rise of fascism. Perhaps that is why he survived. He passed in 2008 at the incredible young age of 104, remaining intellectually acute and spirited to the last moment of his amazing life.”
Fathers’ Children is the compelling narrative of Jacob Kormansky and Kurt Bohmer, long-time friends and loyal partners, who raise two very different children. One father’s son fights valiantly for justice and human dignity while the other young man embraces fascism with astonishing fervor. Set against the backdrop of the madness and brutality of Europe in the 1930s and 1940s, Fathers’ Children explores age-old questions about the complex relationships between fathers and their children. It examines the particular challenge that fathers of the time faced to counteract the murderous Nazi influence which swept the continent and which was embodied in Adolf Hitler, the quintessential surrogate father to millions of impressionable youths. More importantly, Fathers’ Children is an affirmation that the love and encouragement we receive from our fathers sustain us in even the darkest times.
The novel does fall under the category of Holocaust literature but it also examines the relationships of fathers and sons. “My late dad had always been a bit of a rebel,” she says. “Ironically, this critical, rebellious side to him contributed to his survival, as he defied the advice of rabbis, community leaders, his own father...refusing to get into a ghetto and merely ‘submit’ to orders! Professional editors and some others who have read the manuscript tell me that it is compelling, well crafted, emotive and inspiring! Several have advised me to try to get this turned into a Netflix-type film.”
Karp plans to meet with a young Israeli film maker when she visits Israel for a conference in July. “Needless to say, this is all exciting,” she says.
Karp expects to hit the speaking circuit in the fall in the weeks leading up to the anniversary of Kristallnacht in November. “ I have a section dealing with Kristallnacht in the novel since this horror was the Nazi ‘calling card’ so to speak, in which they introduced themselves to a world which refused to believe!” she says.
It should be noted that Karp is one of the original initiators of the Holocaust Symposium at Vanier and other Montreal CEGEPs along with her colleague Neil Caplan. “This type of program is extremely important,” she says. “Students do want to learn about the past; they want to forge a better world and above all, students — and even adults — want to be inspired by tales of heroism on the part of ordinary citizens. Heroes, after all, do not appear as knights riding white horses. Heroes are those of us who show courage and moral fibre in even the most mundane yet challenging circumstances.”
The book is available at Indigo stores.
FORD UPDATE
A few months ago we told you about former Montrealer Peter Ford, a noted photographer, who compiled a book of Ukrainian photos for charity. These were pictures he took over the course of three years when he worked for the British Embassy in Kyiv. He released the collection to benefit the Rotary Club of Walsall in England to buy supplies for Ukraine. In total he raised 1,000 pounds (equal to about $1,600 Canadian).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.