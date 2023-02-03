Mike cohen
FYi
The St. Mary’s Ball celebrated a milestone 85th anniversary recently by raising an outstanding $1,408,250 for family medicine! In time-honoured tradition, the community of devoted supporters were exceptionally happy to finally come together in person in the elegant surroundings of Windsor Station’s Salle Des Pas Perdus. It was a true celebration where guests dined and danced the night away, as they do in grand St. Mary’s style.
Upon arrival, 85th St. Mary’s Ball President Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO of National Bank, was on hand to welcome the 550 sophisticated guests at a champagne cocktail. The crowd sipped and mingled in the warm surroundings of the Mediterranean, surrounded by spectacular floral displays of blues, yellows and greens.
As the attendees whisked into the ballroom, they were embraced in a beautiful mosaic of colors, patterns and lights. Stunning candelabras and towering floral centerpieces all helped bring the room to life.
Foundation Board Chairman Arthur Wechsler and Board of Governors Executive Member Rachel Renaud skillfully handled emcee duties and invited Mr. Ferreira to take the stage to share his own family patient-experience at St. Mary’s.
Montreal celebrated culinary expert Chef Adele Forgione, from Ristorante Beatrice, prepared the four-course gourmet dinner menu, which featured a show-stopping braised lamb and creamy polenta topped by a dessert of decadent olive cake with lemon curd and fresh berries. Specialty wines provided by the SAQ were selected and paired with each course.
The evening’s entertainment opened with a powerful homage payed to St. Mary’s tradition of breaking bread and bestowing a blessing over our community. Throughout the remainder of the night, Paul Chacra with 1945 The Band and DJ Psychology took turns keeping the dance floor full and bumping. The spirited band, Maracujá also added to the ambiance by weaving live Bossa Nova tunes throughout the ballroom.
Always a crowd favorite, guests enthusiastically participated in the raffle and silent auction, which contained many sought-after prizes and refined experiences. A special thanks to our young volunteers, outfitted in stunning blue Suzy Shier dresses, for doing their utmost in keeping up with the bidding and ticket sales!
Proceeds from the 2022 St. Mary’s Ball will be invested in our Family Medicine Department, which will continue to play a vital role in setting the standards and protocols for our Hospital and the greater healthcare landscape.
MULTICULTURAL WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS: On Sun. Jan. 22, over 25 fabulous multicultural women entrepreneurs showed off their company’s products and services at the first Montreal Multicultural Women Entrepreneurs Exhibition. This event was held in the Main Ballroom of the Community Resource Côte des Neiges Road.
Produced by four fabulous businesswomen of different origins, this exhibition provided important visibility and space of expression to women who actively participate to build a strong economic basis in Canada. A variety of multicultural entrepreneurs were showcased, including authors, beauticians, fashion designers, painters, decorators, coffee and tea distributors, Moroccan treats, Caribbean delights and much more!
“Guardians of strong values, women entrepreneurs have always expressed their will to be part of the strong and homogenous social and economic links,” said Gemma Raeburn-Baynes, President of Playmas Montreal, who joined forces with Hosna Razine of HosnaGlow Cosmetics, Selma Régragui of Women in Black and Nifemi Fagbohun of Montreal Vendors, to stage this event. “These women deserve to be given a platform to show and express their talent.”,
“Through the actions of each of our entities, we have always been able to show how strong and independent women’s commitment was meaningful and how it strongly impacts our society”, added Régragui. “Entrepreneurship, held and supported by women, is often a successful matter that the whole world believes in. We have the empowerment of women who have the guts to take the challenges as main target.”
The day was filled with entertainment, vendors market, guest speakers from successful businesses throughout Montreal giving sound advice to the vendors and audience, fashion shows, beauty workshops, gifts, drinks and food from various countries, all with the background music of a Female DJ!
“When a woman entrepreneur fulfils her dreams by creating a small business, she is inclusively active in helping her community socially and economically,” said Razine.
LASTING IMPRESSIONS: Lasting Impressions, which has been presenting a spectacular opportunity for Montrealers to rediscover the emotional power of art through a breathtaking new immersive experience, held a red carpet VIP formal launch recently. Among those on hand were recording artists Hanorah and Adam Fisher, CTV Montreal Manager Creative Services, Marketing and Community Relations Linda Fraraccio, actress Louise Portal, Evenko Director of Media Relations Christine Montreuil, Princeton Entertainment Group founding partner Ed Kasses (who created and conceived Lasting Impressions), Arts patron and philanthropist and partner in the Princeton Entertainment Group Joyce Green, Chase Fullen of the Princeton Entertainment Group, Sarah Deshaies of CJAD, promoter Ruben Fogel and Paul Dupont Hébert, the co-producer of Lasting Impressions.
The program continues until early March at Le Studio-Cabaret / Espace St-Denis, Montreal’s newest and most innovative entertainment setting. Conceived and created by Princeton Entertainment Group, audiences get to witness the spellbinding transformation of the Impressionist masterworks, brought to moving life by Canada’s Northern Gateway Films using cutting-edge 3D Motion Sculpting technology. The effect is breathtaking, as these classic paintings come alive in stunning stereoscopy, inviting audiences to move into and through the canvas, thus fully inhabiting the worlds crafted by the impressionist masters. Thanks to Holographic 3D, spectators can sit with Renoir’s luncheon guests, dance with Degas’ ballerinas and soar into Van Gogh’s Starry Night. During this truly unique experience, they can spend Sunday in the Park with George and move among the famous characters on Seurat’s Isle of La Grande Jatte. The word Impressionism was first used when painters including Claude Monet, Edgar Degas and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, pursued painting “en plein air”, placing their easels along the banks of the Seine and on the streets of Paris. These artists became known as The Impressionists because their work – rather than being realistic, left observers to add their own interpretation. With swipes of color and swirls of light, they were creating something beyond reality, something perhaps even more beautiful than reality. Log on to https://espacestdenis.com/en/event/cafedesimpressionnistes.
MOTHER TERESA PREMIERE: The Montreal premiere of Mother Teresa: No Greater Love took place at Marché Central Guzzo Cinemas on Jan. 23. This film premiered in the U.S. earlier this year and was a smashing box-office success. In fact, it earned more than $1.2 million in ticket sales and producers immediately announced that a large portion of proceeds from sales would be directed to charitable efforts that advance the legacy of Mother Teresa. It was shown in all Guzzo theatres on Jan. 27. Info: https://www.motherteresamovie.com.
Have an item for FYI in The Community? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
