Mike Cohen FYi
NDG’s Shades Lawrence is an LGBTQIA+ artist who prides herself on heart-wrenching lyrics and sharp delivery. Her newest single, Other Side, is a perfect example of this attention to detail; despite its refined and polished sonic appearance, the song was recorded rather quickly, but the emotion behind the production is clear and hits hard.
As she’s progressed through the journey of finding her sound, Shades has performed over 40 plus shows as a spoken word poet and hip-hop artist. She has shared the stage with a variety of artists including Princess Nokia, Big Freedia, and Cakes da Killa. The MIND High School graduate’s pure lyricism does a great job at uplifting her listeners while ensuring the culture of hip hop is pushed forward.
“The song ‘Other Side,’ was written very fast, with emotion as the foundation,” Shades shares. “I’m happy it hits so hard on the production side, and hits in the heart, lyrically.”
The production is clean and features professionally delivered cadence that does an excellent job at uplifting the narrative. Her story tells a tale of the oceans that can exist between people who care for each other. “Other Side” alludes to the issues that may arise when you focus too hard on something and the themes of unrequited love that comes with a ride-or-die partner.”
Given her ethnic background (mixed British, Jamaican, Irish, and Scottish descent) and sexual orientation, does Shades try to play any role in terms of messaging and stamping out hate and intolerance?
“I believe it is important, to speak to the issues, that are close to my heart,” Shades told FYI. “The identities I carry with me, as an Afro-descended person, in the Americas, remind me continually, to remember, and keep at the forefront, of my lyrics, and the messages I carry, that we are all of us, on stolen Indigenous territories, here in Canada. That, to me, is the most important, fact, to remember.”
Shades in fact finds her words tend to uplift others – even as she keeps environmental justice at the forefront of her messaging. Her overall production style can be described as alternative hip-hop, helping her fuse her lyrics, and messaging together almost seamlessly.
“Other Side” is available now.
Shades, who also attended Hudson High School (now Westwood Senior High School), John Abbott College, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst (on a Division I basketball scholarship), has received some lofty compliments from media. They compare her to the likes of Lauryn Hill, Drake, Doja Cat and Mahalia.
“Peace, that’s what we need,” raps Lawrence on her single released on the heels of 2022 full-length album, ‘Trust Takes Time.’
“Peace’ directly names the Russian government’s invasion of the Ukraine, and urges the global community to negotiate for peace
Go to www.shadeslawrence.com.
You can listen to The Other Side on YouTube.
