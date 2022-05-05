Spark incredible moments for girls in your community as a Girl Guide volunteer

Joanne Cardinal has been a volunteer with Girl Guides of Canada for more than 20 years. She loves having the chance to listen, laugh and learn alongside girls as they try new things.
“As a Girl Guide volunteer, I feel privileged to have the opportunity to see girls form new relationships, grow in confidence and find joy from the many activities we do,” she says.
Whether they’re visiting Quinn Farm, watching a production at Geordie Theatre, taking in an Impact soccer game, selling cookies or celebrating Winterfest in their community of Pincourt, Cardinal has had the chance to mentor girls as they discover the world and their unique interests.
“It is amazing to be able to be there as they explore who they are and what their interests are,” she says. “I have seen girls grow from shy youth to leaders willing to share their interests and ideas with others.”
Cardinal also finds it incredibly rewarding to see girls make an impact in their community. Together, the girls in her group have filled baskets for the local homeless shelter, baked treats for an animal shelter, set up a Little Free Library and much more.
“It’s incredible to be there when girls are introduced to new people from different walks of life and see firsthand how they learn to communicate their needs, beliefs and dreams with others,” she says.
Volunteering with Girl Guides also opened many doors for Cardinal in the workplace and beyond. She is grateful for the opportunities Girl Guides has given her to participate in various trainings, strengthen her communication, organization and problem-solving skills, and connect with a community of women in Canada and around the world.
To anyone considering volunteering with Girl Guides, Cardinal says: “The friends you meet and the girls that you open doors for along their journey will be forever rewarding.”
Girl Guides of Canada invites women to join our valued team of volunteers! Mentor girls in your community and help them unleash their potential today.
Find out more at girlguides.ca/volunteer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.