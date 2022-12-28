DAN LAXER
FYi
It’s not rocket science; that’s outmoded according to aerospace engineer Stephen Cohen.
Nor is it science fiction, although it may once have been; Arthur C. Clarke featured space elevators in his 1979 novel The Fountains of Paradise.
It’s been Cohen’s passion for nearly two decades, and would seem to be the future of space travel, a more direct, safe, and environmentally-friendly connection to space. And Cohen believes it’s only two to three decades away.
Cohen, a Pointe Claire resident born and raised on the West Island, teaches physics at Vanier College. He wrote about space elevators for ScientificAmerican.com last month, and explained it further to The Suburban.
Think of it as a kind of vertical monorail. But while a monorail track is like a fixed bridge, the space elevator track would extend up into space with no real fixed point.
So how would it stand? That’s where the physics come in.
Think of the hammer throw in Olympic track-and-field, with an athlete spinning on a fixed point, and a weighted chain extending from his grip. Eventually, as he spins, the chain grows taut, and the weight at the end matches his rotation.
In aerospace terms that’s called geosynchronous orbit. But while a track-and-fielder’s hammer is only about three feet long, the end of the space elevator would have to be at least three Earths away – 36,000 km, to be exact – where it outdoes gravity. “And that’s what keeps it standing,” Cohen explains. “Even if you add some mass to it and then try to climb.”
And that’s exactly the point; a space elevator would carry people and cargo to and from space more efficiently than the rockets we’ve grown used to since we started sending people into space.
How would it get put into position?
A spacecraft of some kind, Cohen explains, would fly it up, and then drop it. One end falls toward Earth while the other end extends further up until the structure reaches its resting place.
The track would be only about a metre wide, and less than paper thin, made from something like carbon-based graphene, Cohen suggests. The “car” that runs along the cable would be electric, either solar- or laser-powered.
Despite recent competition in space travel – the so-called billionaire space race, with Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Cohen says the space elevator would have to bring competitors together. “Just like the ISS (International Space Station), this would have to be not just one company or one country, this is bigger than that.” Some investment with the promise of return would be needed to get it off the ground, as it were.
Cohen points out that the technology requires a certain responsibility. “With this new power,” he cautions, referencing Spiderman, “comes the opportunity to make things worse.” We will get a space elevator, Cohen says, when we deserve one.
Cohen’s book, Getting Physics: Nature’s Laws as a Guide to Life, is due out in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.