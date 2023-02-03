Some ‘Stranger Things’ about the epic new television documentary Truth & Lies

Mike cohen
When Lewis Cohen (no relation to this writer) was four years old, his mom got remarried. His stepfather had a son named Shawn Levy, who was the exact same age. Interestingly, the brothers both grew up to become successful filmmakers: Lewis, documentaries and Shawn, motion pictures and TV series, including the Netflix sensation Stranger Things, The Night at The Museum franchise, Free Guy and many more.
“Growing up, Shawn was really into movies while I was into history and politics,” Cohen said. “So I guess it was natural that I ended up doing documentaries and him films. It is quite mind-blowing what he has accomplished.”
The brothers both attended Roslyn Elementary School and St. George’s High School in Westmount. Will they possibly work together on a future project? “I am working on a docu-fiction about the dire consequences of a dog bite,” Cohen noted. “Shawn has shown a lot of interest in that one.”
Cohen has a pretty good resumé himself, having won an Emmy Award for his Bravo miniseries Cirque du Soleil: Fire Within.
Right now, Cohen is talking about the six-part TVO original documentary Truth & Lies, for which he is the writer and showrunner. It began airing on Jan. 17 and each episode can also be seen through tvo.org, Roku, YouTube, and the TVO Today mobile app until the series concludes Feb. 17. “I am really pleased by the fact people can watch this virtually any time they wish after the original episodes air,” said Cohen.
The series ties together thousands of years of deception, half-truths, ego-building and character assassination, that have created and toppled empires, caused the death of millions in wars, and perpetuated toxic hatreds.
In fact, the spirit of the series is encapsulated in its first episode, Conspiracy, which begins and ends nearly 900 years apart with the same lie, “blood libel.” It starts with the tale of William of Norwich, a 12-year-old boy whose murder is opportunistically exploited by a monk who invents a tale of Jewish blood-drinking rituals as part of a campaign to canonize William and make his church famous. It ends with the conspiracy group Q-Anon’s accusations of Democrats draining the blood of children in the basement of a Washington, D.C. pizza parlor. And yes, former US President Donald Trump is included. “Donald Trump is one of the most proficient and successful liars of our era,” Cohen states,
In this series, Cohen shows how lies have evolved as tools used by the powerful to protect the status quo against outliers with threatening ideas, to being used by fringe elements to destabilize social order. It shows how history has often been shaped by which lie people choose to believe.
More conspiracies surround the Freemasons and the Illuminati, the JFK assassination and modern-day “super conspiracies” that purport to tie them all together, however feverishly. Further branches of falsehoods are explored in subsequent episodes about the role of lies in war, in scandals and the centuries of media that exploited them, in money, in religion and in the world of “influencers,” from apostles to ad men to dictators.
“Given the political polarization that currently surrounds us, it’s tempting to believe that we, and the times we live in, are special,” says Cohen. “But we seem to be wired to alter our reality to suit us, and always have been.
“Given the crisis atmosphere created by the COVID pandemic, the Trump presidency, and climate change, it’s tempting to believe that we, and the times we live in, are unique. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned while creating Truth & Lies, it’s that what appears to be ‘totally unprecedented’ is often as old as human civilization itself. Whether it’s conspiracy theories emerging in medieval England, the fog of war descending on ancient Egypt, tabloid sex scandals in 18th century France, or the ultra-wealthy populist who killed Rome’s burgeoning democracy, this series exposes how the past is prelude to today’s biggest distortions and lies.”
Despite two years of lockdowns, Cohen credits his international production teams who were able to attract a diverse cast of series’ participants hailing from Canada, the US, Ireland, England, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Greece, Turkey and Vietnam.
“‘Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it,’ Winston Churchill advised,’” adds Cohen. “The past is filled with great stories and important warnings. In Truth & Lies we try to harness that history to shed light on the present moment. And hopefully when patterns emerge, our world makes a bit more sense.”
The film was produced by Rezolution Pictures, an Indigenous-owned, Montreal-based film and television production company. Its acclaimed productions have won numerous honours and entertained audiences across North America and around the world.
