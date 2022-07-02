We constantly hear how social media can be bad for us. It has been said to cause anxiety and depression, and it can become addictive too. But there are a lot of ways that social media can be used for good. Not only did it help people stay connected during the pandemic, but locally, it’s been used to help those in need the most.
Shannon King is a radio cohost of Virgin Mornings with Vinny and Shannon on 95.9 Virgin Radio. Every day on her way to work she would pass a homeless man named Josh and his cat Precious. When Josh was visibly upset and crying one day, she couldn’t help but stop and ask what was wrong. Not only had he taken a bad fall recently and was in need of mobility help, but someone had stolen his cat and best friend in the middle of the night. “That’s when I felt compelled to help,” she said.
She contacted local companies in the area to see if they had security footage of the incident and they didn’t. However, luckily, three nights later, Precious the cat miraculously found her way back to him on his own. Despite his joy of finding his companion, Josh was then cashing his welfare check a few days later and got robbed, so he was literally penniless. “I thought, what can I do?”
King knew that, more than anything, Josh needed a way to get around, so she found a local wheelchair company who was willing to donate the value of half of one of their mobility scooters, and she started seeking out donations of $1,200 for the other half via the website GoFundMe. She shared the link on social media, and, within a few days, she’d raised the money. In the end, the wheelchair company donated the entire chair, so Josh was given the money to replace his stolen check too.
“It was an awareness thing,” said King about why she helped. “There was an energy there. I could see and feel that he was visibly upset, and if you see someone on the street crying, you should ask them what’s wrong, one human to another. There are a lot of preconceived notions about people who are living on the streets that they’re dangerous, and the reality is, we’re all a few paychecks away from being homeless.”
+++
When Mary Viola’s son, Michael Leo, lost his cockatiel, Freddie, in Kirkland, Viola turned to social media to help her locate the bird. “I went out looking for her in the area and asked my daughter, Deanna, to contact Perroquet Secours, and they posted the information on their Facebook page,” she explained.
Deanna also posted pictures of Freddie on the Facebook page Lost and Found Pets of West Island & Vaudreuil-Soulanges. The post was shared 82 times and three days later Deanna got a phone call from a woman whose brother noticed Freddie (who they later found out was a female bird) at Grier Park in Pierrefonds. Freddie had flown 2.5 kilometres away. “We kept searching in the Kirkland area thinking she was in our area, and we would never have found her if this woman had not seen Deanna’s post on Facebook. She met me at the park with Freddie’s travel cage and millet, which is her favorite treat, and she finally flew down onto the grass so we could put her in her cage. And I just started crying.”
+++
When eight-year-old Lucas G. of Dollard-des-Ormeaux attended the Le Grand Poutinefest at Fairview Mall last May, he noticed that the Fitbit pebble was missing from his newly purchased watch.
“Lucas saves his money from his weekly allowance, birthday gifts, and Lunar New Year red envelope money to purchase larger presents for himself, and he decided to spend his own money to buy a watch in April,” explained his mother, Donna Cheung. “I posted in two Facebook community groups as I knew that many people from the West Island attended the poutine festival. I had hoped someone found the watch, but I had a lot of responses in the Perfit Moms group: Someone offered to pitch in $10 to go towards a new watch, and then several other people followed and also offered $10 each. Another mom suggested I call the watch manufacturer and request a replacement. Another mom offered her son’s old watch that he wasn’t wearing anymore. In the end I followed up with the watch manufacturer and they offered to send a new watch. But we were overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of this online community. It was so nice to see how a group of moms came together us out.”
Social media may have its pitfalls. But there’s no denying that when people need to get the word out on something, it spreads like wildfire across the internet waves. And it can result in a whole lot of good.
