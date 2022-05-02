Singer-songwriter Danny Blueberry pays tribute to Batman and Robin

His stage name is Danny Blueberry, a singer-songwriter and storyteller based in Montreal whose songs cover several genres: indie folk, dream pop, rock, alt-rock, adult contemporary, and Americana.
“My real last name is Fonfeder,” he told The Suburban. “I use the stage name Blueberry, which is actually my daughter's name and has some meaning to me.”
Blueberry is not your typical stage performer or recording artist. He grew up in the Montreal ultra-orthodox Jewish community of Outremont and attended Yeshiva Gedola. Once he reached the high school level and studied at various yeshivas with dorms in Toronto, Scranton, Denver, and Israel before moving back to Montreal when he was 18. He presently resides in Hampstead.
Blueberry says he officially left the ultra-orthodox community in 2005 at the age of 42, “but I had always been rebellious and a non-believer, although on the surface I lived and looked orthodox.”
As for singing, his love for beautiful eastern European melodies led him to join a boys’ choir and at age 11 he wrote his first song.
Starting with open mics that lead to his shows, Blueberry created a stage presence that is entertaining and energetic. His shows involve a combination of storytelling, comedy, ballads, and rock. To date, he has written over 70 songs, in many different genres.
Time spent in Taiwan in 2021 introduced Blueberry to Mike McLaughlin and Chuck Payne, two American musicians based out of the Asian country. Together, the trio spent almost a year recording together and ultimately produced nearly 30 originals Blueberry had crafted over his tenure as a musician.
“These songs are now being released monthly,” Blueberry explains. “Each with a video, and each will be part of a collection called The Opium Year.”
The first three tracks off the latest album have reached 300,000+ streams on Spotify in their first month alone. One of the most recent tunes is called Batman and Robin, a tribute to the iconic TV show.
“I loved everything about the show,” Blueberry says of the Batman series. “From the opening song to the brightly-dressed, campy characters and intense wild storylines. But what really caught my attention was the Batgirl/librarian character played by Yvonne Craig. I fell in love with her character and was always astounded at how Batman and Robin always seemed to ignore her as they spoke about the crimes they wanted to prevent and the Bat-toys they would use.”
Aren’t televisions banned in ultra-orthodox homes?
“My parents had a TV in their room and me and my sister were allowed to watch an hour a day after school,” he confides. “TVs were later banned and students were not allowed into the school if there was a TV in the home, but my parents still liked their TV and they let us watch, but we had to be secretive about it.”
“Batman and Robin” is being promoted as a cleverly masterminded rock piece; high-energy, and fast tempo as if you’re listening to a comic book out of your speakers. Its electrifying lead guitar mashed with pulsating percussion lets you relive the earliest inceptions of the original cartoon Batman and lingers on like an earworm.
“As I got older and learned how to play guitar, this was the first song I wrote as I imagined a racier version of the show,” Blueberry says. “The lyrics and angst show what was going through my 17-year-old brain back in 1980.”
Batman and Robin is available on YouTube. For more details go to www.dannyblueberry.com
