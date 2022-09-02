JOEL CEAUSU
FYi
Bao buns, Montreal’s hottest dance troupes and DJs? What more can you ask for? OK, how about a few hundred Corgis on parade? Seriously…
Marché Shoni returns to Montreal, a four-day fun fest in downtown Montreal’s storied Shaughnessy district, which transforms into a cultural, culinary, and canine playground for the perfect end of summer. Even during the pandemic last year, the event was a huge success with more than 160,000 visitors, and this year, more than 30 merchants, 15 artists, and some 200 Corgis you a sound fest and tasty world tour between Mackay and Chomedey streets.
From September 8 to 11, a giant boombox transformed into a stage and dance floor will host an eclectic lineup of hip-hop, Kpop, and Latin dance, international DJs, and diverse artists, such as Bahay Collective, Veils of Bollywood, and Uplift 514, just part of the roster of talent that makes this city sparkle.
The Shoni Market will introduce you to sights, sounds, tastes, and aromas from all over the world with the classic favourites and the newest Asian street foods, and you can vote for your own coup de coeur at Desjardins–Alexis Nihon at 1500 Atwater for a chance to win $1,000. The Great Corgi Walk will see hundreds of adorable puppies parade down Sainte-Catherine street along with activities for the whole family.
Already hailed as one of the greatest parties on the Montreal festival calendar, you can learn some cool dance moves, watch artists at work, and not only soak in, but participate in a truly immersive and genuinely Montreal party. It goes on for a few days, just what’s needed as summer closes and la rentrée beckons. So put on your dancing shoes, your shiniest collar and your appetite and hit Shaughnessy village to find out for yourself.
n.b. (Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the presence of the Royal Corgis as of press time)
For more information visit www.montrealcentreville.ca/en/events/september-2022-shoni-market/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.