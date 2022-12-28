JOEL CEAUSU FYi
Ever wanted to use a bandsaw? Make your own lingerie? Check your own brakes? Seriously.
For many of us, our crafty or handy days ended with a high school class and lopsided birdhouse or book ends, and most of our focus and dexterity since has focused on digital devices.
“It’s very powerful,” says Michael Schwartz, a 36-year-old entrepreneur who discovered that loads of Montrealers are aching to do something with their hands or build something from scratch.
As people increasingly reject planned obsolescence and a throwaway culture, there’s a longing for creative and manual expression, says Schwartz. Even more pronounced for those who don’t have a shop or a garage full of tools. “Even a toolbox.”
He felt that way and tried his hand at simple woodworking projects in his native France. It was a Eureka moment. “When you get past the fear of trying new things and feel how empowering it is to create something for family and friends,” he told The Suburban, “it’s incredible. I was so moved by the experience. It was very empowering, and I thought I can’t be the only one in my generation feeling this way.”
When he came to Canada at the end of 2018, he set out to create a place making manual skills accessible to anybody, a place where they can, “sharpen” their skills, and organized workshops in woodwork, renovations, sewing and other activities. The reaction and demand exploded.
Voilà, Les Affûtés was born.
The concept is based on the recognition that whether a garment, bike, lamp or teddy bear, we often feel helpless when it is necessary to manufacture, repair, or renovate with our hands.
Last month more than 200 workshops had 1,500 people participating, many fashioning handcrafted holiday gifts like cutting boards, clothing, skateboards, and scores of Montrealers ordering gift cards for a memorable outings in the new year (and superb first date options.)
The choice is exhaustive, from basic sewing and brake maintenance to creating eco-friendly cosmetics and artistic welding, but among the most popular to date remains small appliance repair: “Everybody has a toaster that doesn’t work, and we feel powerless because we don’t know what to do with it, other than throw it away. Let’s face it, we often feel stupid, and if you’ve never used a drill or other tool before, you might feel stupid using one. But what’s important is we don’t laugh at you. We show you how.”
Renovation classes are also popular, particularly wall repair and electricity or plumbing basics.
Workshops at the three locations – Little Italy, the Village, and Parc Extension – draw varied crowds. Most are women. “We have youth, older people, all from different backgrounds. Everybody comes and wants to use their hands, and everybody wants to know more.”
Interestingly, he says once they get a taste of their own abilities in one area, like woodwork, “they sign up for auto mechanics, sewing or home renovations. People want to know a little bit about a lot of things, it’s very infectious.”
With increasing numbers of workshops offered in English, Schwartz says the offer will only expand as he hints at a new West End location early in the New Year.
It’s a very rebellious move to eschew online or mass market retail and make something yourself “and build it your way.” Indeed, he sees it in sewing classes: from Christmas stockings and bras to backpacks and track suits, “a lot of people can’t find it made the way they want, so they make their own,” and it’s often cheaper to make it yourself at Les Affûtés.
The need and desire to create is strong, he says. The first day after pandemic shutdowns, “when we posted the schedules for our workshops, everything was immediately sold out, because people were so desperately looking for things to do, to feel part of community, and they spoke of its importance for their mental well-being.”
Fees vary according to workshop length and material and equipment costs, but start at around $80. “I try to keep it as affordable as possible, really to make something yourself instead of buying it.” You don’t need the experience and you don’t need the tools.
All you need is a willingness to step into the friendly unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.