Sassy Psychologist dishes it like she sees it: Suburban blogger Anna Maria Tosco

Anna Maria Tosco, who lives on the South Shore and teaches at Champlain College, is also the mom of two little girls as well as a licensed psychologist with a private practice. She’s been a local and national guest on various news networks and talk shows. If that weren’t enough, she even has a TED Talk coming up in the New Year. As the cherry on top, Tosco has been blogging for The Suburban for more than six years and has a bi-monthly web series on The Suburban Facebook page and website where she talks about mental health issues in a candid, honest way.
“Before choosing my program in university, it was between two things funnily enough: psychology and communications,” she said during a recent video interview. “I had a friend saying, ‘Do communications,’ but there was also this passion for psychology and the human mind and human behaviour. My parents were encouraging me to go the academic route because they didn’t, so there was some of that influence there: prestige and academia. So, I went that way and I’m very happy with teaching and seeing clients. It’s cool that now I’m doing the marriage between psychology and communications. Why not be a psychologist in the media?”
Tosco joined The Suburban team in 2016 and wrote weekly blogs on everything from dating and relationships, friendships, self-worth, self-esteem, and more. She also started working on her social media content, preparing short reels and TikTok videos with tips and advice that were lighthearted and authentic, something that resonated with viewers. The Suburban started airing short web series two years ago, and since then, Tosco has hosted and coproduced a web series on mental health wellness for thesuburban.com that air twice a month.
“There was a fire there that was sparked under my butt and that, combined with COVID and rethinking what I wanted to do, I decided to take a workshop on how to become an expert in the media,” she explained. “After 15 years of practicing and teaching, I had some stuff I wanted to say. I wanted to scream them from the rooftops. Social media is lovely for [when you’re] starting a business, brand, or education, but it’s really hard to keep up with content. So, I started there [and] I took a workshop. I really wanted to have some fun and go back to my other interests.”
She added, “Listen: time flies when I’m doing my psychology thing, and I’m happy there, but there are things I want to do or accomplish or try that I never did.” Tosco reached out to local media and landed spots on CTV Vancouver, Toronto, Manitoba, and then was asked to fly into Toronto and do an in-person interview. Guest spots followed for the national morning show Your Morning as well as the daytime talk show The Social. “And then I got the news for this TED Talk that’s happening in the New Year, and I was like, wow.”
Not only has psychology and communications been a driving force in Tosco’s professional career, her sub-work within psychology, teaching CEGEP, and working with clients has allowed her to bring together two of the passions she had when she started university. “They’re a nice buffer for each other,” said Tosco, who has been teaching for almost 20 years and seeing clients for 15. “When things get crazy and hectic at school with students and meetings and grading, then I have my clients where I’m doing practical work. The practical work can get stressful too, but then it informs my teaching. Again, it’s such a nice marriage between these two jobs.”
In the end, Tosco has made it her mission to bring mental wellbeing ideas and theories to the forefront and help destigmatize talking about mental health. She’s been doing that through her work, her lectures and projects at Champlain College, and on-air with Suburban viewers and readers. She said, “I want to make psychological concepts more mainstream.” And she’s doing exactly that.
