Phillips Square just got a long overdue makeover which made it greener, more welcoming. A lawn with seven fountain streams enhances the historic monument to Edward VII and the summertime atmosphere. Benches integrated into green islands create a friendly space with lots of seating, granite cobblestones, and dozens of trees and plants and shrubs make it a charming green oasis in downtown Montreal and a perfect place to meet friends or relax.
The city and downtown businesses are inviting you to reclaim and rediscover this collective 180-year old space with the installation of street furniture and musical performances by various artists scheduled during lunch hour on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays until August 25.
Grab an iced coffee and check out the Bojana Milinov string quartet, or munch on a pastry and enjoy the Lady Rouge blues and jazz performance.
This musical program is brought to you by downtown businesses, in collaboration with the Partenariat du Quartier des spectacles.
The Program:
August 3: Duo Guitare et Violoncelle, cello and guitar
August 4: Bojana Milinov, string quartet
August 9: Duo Ventapane, classical music violin and piano
August 10: Bojana Milinov, string quartet
August 11: Louis-Solem Perrot, cello performance
August 16: Lady Rouge, blues, jazz performance
August 17: MG3 (Montréal guitare trio), guitar, jazz-classic
August 18: J-Sax, saxophone and piano duo
August 23: MG3 (Montréal guitare trio), guitar, jazz-classic
August 24: Duo Baija – Flor et Duo Francis Tétu, flute and guitar duo
August 25: Gérémie Dominico, duo voice and guitar
(Performances will be cancelled in case of bad weather)
