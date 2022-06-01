Near, far, wherever you are, it’s certain you’ll find fans of Céline Dion. The international superstar’s storybook career was built on her unparalleled vocal talents and performance prowess that have captivated audiences worldwide. So, when iconic Montréal jazz vocalist Ranee Lee was approached with the opportunity to record Dion’s songs for a new album, her answer was a hard “no”... At first. However, she eventually agreed to the challenge
Lee’s sublime new album, Because You Loved Me, is available now.
When Lee’s record label, Justin Time, brought the concept of covering Dion’s songbook to her, she reacted quite decisively. "I said no," says the Juno-winning singer. "I listened to three minutes of explanation, and I said no again. And I said no every time for days."
The thought of putting her own stamp on classics like “The Power of Love”, “All By Myself” and, of course the, Titanic-sized hit “My Heart Will Go On,” represented no easy task.
"I thought they were joking at first," says Lee. "And then it was evident they weren't. I love Céline as a vocal musician, she's fantastic. There's no one who can surpass her ability and range these days. It's not my style of music though. Then I had a little bit of time to think about it.
"She does have a major fan base, and they want to hear those songs the way Céline does them," added Lee. "That's the pop world, you don't deviate from the past. I was afraid, I didn't want to be considered a Céline disciple."
Lee enlisted her close collaborator, pianist, and producer Taurey Butler to dream up new arrangements. In addition to Butler, most of Lee’s long-time band and other stellar musicians their talents to the recording including Carlos Jiminéz on guitar, Dave Watts on bass, Jim Doxas on drums, Richard Beaudet on saxophone, Ron DiLauro on trumpet, Muhammad Abdul Al Khabyyr on trombone and a string section with Kate Bevan-Baker and Emilie Brûlé on violins and Amanda Keesmaat on cello.
Does Lee have a connection to Dion? “I met Céline so many years ago,” she says. “We were both so young, Celine in particular. It was in passing at a late night Montreal TV telethon. I have no idea if she has heard of the album, but there’s a chance she is aware of the many recordings by many artists who are inspired by her work as a vocal icon and the familiarity of the songs that she personally stamped. If she has listened to our renditions I can only hope she enjoys the jazz redressing of her masterpieces.”
There was one very important contributor missing though. This would be the first album Lee would record without her husband and guitarist Richard Ring, who passed away from cancer in 2018. Still, while creating Because You Loved Me, Lee felt Ring’s spirit in the process.
Leading up to the new album’s debut, Lee has given us her intriguingly jazzified takes on single releases of “Tale As Old As Time” from Beauty and The Beast, “I’m Alive” and the Nat King Cole classic that Lee and Dion share as an all-time favourite, “Nature Boy”. With the release of Because You Loved Me, the companion single is the glorious and contemplative album closer, “The Prayer”, co-written by music titans David Foster and Carole Bayer Sager and famously sung as a Grammy-winning duet by Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli.
Born in Brooklyn and a resident of Montréal for over 50 years, Lee has carved out a stellar career as one of Canada’s premier jazz vocalists. She’s released 13 acclaimed albums on the Justin Time label including Because You Loved Me. She’s a multiple JUNO nominee and won a JUNO for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year for 2010’s Ranee Lee Lives Upstairs.
"I don't think anyone can take the place of Céline, I think she's fantastic," says Lee "I don't want this to be considered a tribute album to her, it's a vehicle for a jazz album. But if it works for people who enjoy her music, hey, I'm in for the ride."
