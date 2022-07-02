Quebec recording artist Patsy Gallant launches a new album and biography

It is hard to believe, but this summer, iconic Quebec recording artist Patsy Gallant will turn 74 years young and retirement is the last thing on her mind. “I will sing even if I cannot walk again,” Gallant said in an interview with The Suburban. “As long as I have my voice, I will keep on going.”
When she entered the room for the interview, Gallant spontaneously burst into an a capella version of La Vie En Rose. She is full of life and energy, with a great big smile.
After a seven-year absence from the recording scene, the Côte-des-Neiges resident has just unveiled a new album entitled To Exist and Be Heard. It contains 18 original songs in French and English, available exclusively on her online store. She is also promoting her biography, released early during the pandemic called Ma vie en technicolor.
“When the pandemic hit, I sat in my bed each day and I wrote my life story,” she said. “My fans asked for it. I called Quebecor and they agreed to publish it right away. It is a narrative of my life chronologically. I wanted to write a book that will inspire people because I come from nothing and look at what I have become.”
A songwriter since her debut, Gallant has been pegged for decades as Quebec’s “Disco Queen.” One of her new songs is J’ai besoin d’air” / “I Don’t Care, a tune that makes you want to dance. It was produced in collaboration with Jean-Sébastien Fournier.
Born in Campbellton, New Brunswick, Gallant actually began performing at the age of six with her sisters Angie, Florence, and Ghislaine. In 1960, she moved to Quebec to pursue her career and released her first single seven years later. This earned her appearances on a number of television variety shows. At one point she had her own weekly shows on Radio Canada and CTV. “It was too much for me,” she said. “I left on my own.”
In 1973, Gallant recorded her album Power in Nashville, Tennessee with an eye to cracking the American market. It spawned four moderately popular singles, Save the Last Dance for Me, Make My Living, Doctor’s Orders, and the title track. In June 1974 she opened for the godfather of soul James Brown at Montreal and Toronto concerts.
Gallant’s biggest success came with her next album, 1976’s Are You Ready for Love? the disco single From New York to L.A., and title track Sugar Daddy. This helped her win Juno Awards for Best Female Vocalist in 1976 and 1977. From New York to L.A. and Sugar Daddy also became hits in American discos.
The hits kept coming until the late 1980s when she left the music business and began playing roles in musical theatre. She has appeared in productions of Cats, Nunsense, a stage biography of Édith Piaf, and played the main role of Stella Spotlight in the French musical, Starmania for eight years in the 1990s. “And I never missed a show,” she boasts.
A member of the Order of Canada, Gallant was recently recognized at the East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
Gallant is hoping to go on tour soon. “I am my own machine,” she said. “There are not too many of us left from my era who can perform and I want to do this.”
See our video interview with Gallant at www.thesuburban.com/multimedia/videos/
For more information log on to www.patsyboutique.com
