Quartier des Spectacles welcoming the crowds

One of the really great things about Montreal is that it’s a city where aimlessly wandering or prancing about is a thing. I mean, finally stepping out during the warmer springtime weather in your new season-appropriate duds is something most of us look forward to — until you reach a certain age and all you care about is slipping into a pair of sweatpants and slippers comfortable enough to waddle between the fridge, the bathroom, and the TV.
But enough about me.
For those of you still perky enough to want venture downtown to see and be seen, the Quartier des Spectacles is one of the many places to be. The area offers an array of free cultural activities, including digital art, music, literature, games, amenities…. and other people.
The Sainte-Catherine St. West pedestrian zone, with its abundant greenery and the Esplanade Tranquille pavilion, is a great place to see and be seen, by those other people — day and night.
Soon, more than 60 trees in planters will be placed in Place des Festivals, and in the summer pedestrian zone on Sainte-Catherine St., between De Bleury and Saint-Urbain Sts.
There will be more vegetation to see and smell, including flowers and edible plants, like indigenous berry bushes, and when the time is right, the fountain in Place des Festivals will be turned on again to provide some relief from the summer heat.
As always, background music will permeate the air, making the Quartier a perfect place to strut, stroll or prance about, or simply sit and strike a pose at one of the many benches, picnic tables and and parasols sprinkled about the area.
There’s also the permanent exhibition Henri Tranquille et sa librairie Tranquille, at the Esplanade Tranquille pavilion, where visitors are invited to learn more about the history of the Librairie Tranquille bookstore, once located on the site, its owner, Henri Tranquille, and its influence.
The public space is also a great place to relax and socialize, with its self-serve library as well as chess, checkers and go boards.
The Quartier in May
Giant chess, May 4 to 29, on Sainte-Catherine St. West, between De Bleury and Saint-Urbain streets, and on Esplanade Tranquille
Festival TransAmériques, May 25 to June 9. Includes the Holoscenes performance on Esplanade Tranquille from May 25 to 29.
OFFTA, May 27 to June 5, 2022
For more information visit https://www.quartierdesspectacles.com/en/
