When Mike Weir was introduced as the International Team captain at the Bell Centre, it also afforded an opportunity to find out what this event means in more than the terms of a world-class sporting event. The Presidents Cup will be hosted by the Royal Montreal Golf Club for a second time, the first in 2014 and will return September 24-29 in 2024.
“We couldn’t be more excited to congratulate Mike and his family on this incredible honor,” Presidents Cup Executive Director Ryan Hart said. “It will be a momentous occasion to welcome him home to Canada for what will be a historic moment in this country’s sports history, as evidenced by the incredible level of interest and support we have received from partners and fans in the city and throughout the country. It’s no secret that Canadian fans love their golf, so we’re excited to see the momentum build toward 2024 knowing one of their own has the reins of the International Team.”
Founded in 1873, The Royal Montreal Golf Club is the oldest club in North America. Its Blue Course was designed by Dick Wilson and updated by Rees Jones in 2004 and 2005. In addition to hosting the Presidents Cup, Royal Montreal also held the RBC Canadian Open on 10 occasions, most recently in 2014.
“Work has already started on some of the holes, and we've been working with the PGA TOUR now for many months, and in fact, some holes and some tee boxes have been moved around, so there's a lot of work going on,” Luc Bertrand, head of the tournament's Business Development Committee, said. “We of course have the benefit of the experience of 2007, which was a very successful Presidents Cup, but I know that this one is going to be significantly larger in size. In terms of a venue, the great thing about the Royal Montreal Golf Club is it's situated on L'Île-Bizard, which, by the way, the club is going to be 150 years old this year. It's the oldest golf club in North America. I thought I'd throw that in there. But with regards to this kind of event, match play, the ability to move people around so they can capture most of the golfing experience that's going on, to make that experience for the fans as great as possible, we have the real estate to do that. Just with some context, last September, the Presidents Cup that was held in Charlotte, they built 550,000 square feet of temporary buildings, temporary lodgings. So can you just picture that? But now at the Royal Montreal, the advantage we have is we have 54 holes. Of course only 18 will be used, but we have lots of space to make the fan experience as great as possible. I think that in itself will be a huge draw. We'll bring in tourists from the U.S., from Europe, from Asia, the world. I'm happy to hear that Korea is going to have a direct link now from Seoul to Montreal. Congratulations to the minister for working on that. All these elements to me will mean that Royal Montreal will be very well equipped with the planning that is going on with the PGA TOUR which has deep experience in hosting these kind of events. All in all, I think we'll be well equipped, well prepared for receiving north of 40,000 people a day to the event.”
While the event is two years away, organizing such a tournament began two years ago when the 2024 Presidents Cup was awarded to the Royal Montreal. “We just completed our most successful Presidents Cup in history, but that doesn't happen overnight,” Hart said. “Much like our team that was in Charlotte for four-plus years with the pandemic, we started coming here in the fall of 2020, and really it's listening and learning. You can't come into something like this and say, just because it worked there, it will work here. I truly believe that the first year and a bit, and will continue to be, was a listening tour. The culture is very unique here. It's very special to Canada, and I think in many ways if you excuse the pun, this market is tailor made for this event. It's a cultural melting pot. When you look at the countries represented, I could think of no better place to host an international playing of the Presidents Cup.”
The Presidents Cup will not be centred on Ile Bizard as the estimate for the event is that some $75 million will be generated into the overall economy. Montreal will figure into the week. “I think in many ways, this whole week, this whole event, it's a global celebration,” he said. “Golf in some ways is the vehicle to bring people together, but I think when you look at this city, it's really how do we encompass everybody. Yes, we're 45 minutes or 40 minutes away at Royal Montreal, but downtown having a festival-like atmosphere. I was captivated being in F1 last year and being able to experience a post-COVID F1, which was definitely -- it's infectious. You see the city come alive. Really, I think one of our great challenges is how do we channel that. Really our mantra in and around this is this is the biggest celebration we do. Yes, it's a golf tournament that's tied into it, but it's a celebration of the market that we're in, and I think you saw that in Charlotte, and I can only see bigger and better things here in Montreal.”
The Presidents Cup is also about contributing to the communities of the host cities and the organizers will be taking the pulse of numerous community groups as they plan what the legacy of the 2024 event will be. “Part of really the core of who we are as not only a Tour and an event is to work with many organizations in the community, and what does that legacy look like,” he said. “At the beginning when we talked about that listening and learning Tour, I look out in this room right now and I see we've got the First Tee of Canada here, I see Lisa from One Draw, MUHC Foundation, Montreal Canadiens' Foundation. There's a lot of great organizations in this community that we will have eyes and ears open with, because that legacy piece, yes, we're here in 2024 and we don't know when the next time we'll be back is. That legacy piece is so key for us. I think you'll see a bit of a drumbeat over the next two years or 18 months in ironing out what that looks like. But I can assure you we'll be speaking with many people on painting that picture.
The 2024 Presidents Cup will be held at Royal Montreal Golf Club, September 24-29. For more information about the Presidents Cup, please visit PresidentsCup.com.
