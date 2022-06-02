Pointe-Claire’s Cassandra Gillen a recipient of the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award

Jennifer Cox
FYi
Seventeen exceptional young Canadians will receive the 2022 Terry Fox Humanitarian Award, which provides individual scholarships valued at up to $28,000 to recognize young humanitarians who have demonstrated courage and determination through academics, athletics, and civic life.
Cassandra Gillen is a 19-year-old from Pointe-Claire who will be receiving the Award, and she is the only recipient from Quebec. This is something that Gillen said she’s hoped for and worked toward her whole life. “My mother received the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award when she was my age, and I knew how it changed her life, so it has been a dream of mine to receive it,” Gillen said.
Giving back in any way possible is something she thinks is rooted within her. “My parents have always taught me that because I’m in such a privileged position, I should be helping others who aren’t as privileged,” she said. “It’s engrained in my DNA. It’s just a part of me and I can’t imagine not doing anything to help others.”
Since she was little, Gillen has been looking for innovative ways to give back to those who are less fortunate than she is. Not only is she a Special Olympics coach and sits on the Pointe-Claire Youth Advisory Board, but she raised money to build a school in India and physically helped build a school in Ecuador. She also raised money for the Montreal Children’s Hospital, to help pay for a clean water system in India, and to provide meals to school children in Haiti.
Her work for Girl Guides of Canada led to her joining the National Youth Council and serve as the youngest person to sit on the Provincial Quebec Council as the Youth Forum Chair. And it all started when she was just four years old. “When I was four, my cousin had been diagnosed with cancer, and while I didn’t understand what it meant to have cancer, I knew it was hurting her and there was a lot of sadness in my family. So, for my fifth birthday, I didn’t ask for presents, but for money because I wanted to donate to the Children’s Hospital where she was,” she explained.
Thankfully her cousin beat the disease, and Gillen continued to donate her birthday money for the next few years.
“When I was in Grade 3, I saw a commercial for the Smile Train and knew I had to help there, so I raised funds and got my school involved,” she said of the non-profit organization and charity that provides corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates. “In Grade 5, I attended a leadership event and came away wanting to raise $10,000 to help build a school in India. I started collecting bottles and cans daily after school, and in two years, I raised the $10,000.”
In Secondary 3, she traveled with her school to Ecuador and helped the community there to build a school, and then she started raising funds to build a potable water system in India. She also became a Special Olympics’ coach and is a Girl Guide Leader too.
In addition to all her various efforts, she and her family have always taken part in the Terry Fox Run. “Every year we get involved,” Gillen said. “Terry Fox was so prominent in my family, and the scholarship gave my mother so many opportunities.”
Gillen said she will be using the money she receives from the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award to pay for tuition when she attends the University of Ottawa in the fall. She will study international development and globalisation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.