Pierrefonds-Roxboro to plant microforest

Pierrefonds-Roxboro has put the call out for volunteers for the borough’s first microforest planting.
A microforest is a small, dense patch of “forest” created in an urban area to help promote biodiversity and reduce so-called heat islands. The borough’s microforest will be planted in de Deauville Park later this summer.
The park itself was reopened last June after undergoing a $3.5 million modernisation, and nature is indeed the main theme of the park.
The concept of the microforest is based on what is called the Miyawaki method, named for the last Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki who advocated the restoration of natural vegetation. “A microforest grows faster,” reads a release on the borough website, and “creates more biodiversity and captures more carbon than a conventional forest.”
According to the principle behind the method, the trees, planted so closely together, compete for light, and for nutrients from the oil, spurring them to grow faster.
The microforest will be made up of three “planting islands” about the size of three tennis courts, with 1,900 trees and shrubs. The result is a kind of microclimate to create cleaner air, more greenery, of course, retaining water, and absorbing more carbon, among other benefits.
The borough goes on to say that a microforest “improves quality of life and offers a contemplative experience to the population.”
The initial planting, organized in partnership with environmental groups VertCité and La Grame, will take place on Saturday, August 19 from 9:30 to 4:00, and the borough is hoping residents take part. They promise zero-waste snacks and fresh water. By taking part, the borough says, “you will be contributing to the greening of the neighbourhood, and doing something concrete to support the borough in its efforts to accelerate the ecological transition.”
Anyone wishing to participate can register on the borough’s website. You would need sun protection, a hat, long pants, and closed-toe shoes.
