Photographer John Zimmerman captures Côte Saint-Luc’s Canada Day 2.0

On Thursday, Aug. 31, the City of Côte Saint-Luc finally held the Canada Day event that was postponed in July. The party took place at Trudeau Park from 4 to 8 pm on the baseball field near the toboggan hill where attendees were able to enjoy inflatables, a live band, face painting, a drone show, and more, with masters of ceremonies Dr. Laurie Betito and The Suburban’s own Dan Laxer, and it was all captured by Montreal photographer John Zimmerman.
— A. Bonaparte
