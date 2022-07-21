One of the most iconic outdoor experiences for families is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and they are ringing in the milestone with some exciting new attractions. Parc Safari, located in Hemmingford, Quebec, is home to some 500 animals of 50 different species, and has been educating as well as delighting the public for half a century. “This is a big accomplishment for any company in tourism,” said Jean-Pierre Ranger, president of Parc Safari, adding that it’s a particularly noteworthy achievement after a tumultuous two-plus years dealing with the COVID pandemic.
The Parc, which unfortunately lost $3 million in revenues, is keeping the anniversary celebrations low-key and is looking forward to several new projects that are coming through thanks to a government subsidy program for developing infrastructure in tourism.
Firstly, Parc Safari will now be open nine months of the year, with an additional 150 hectares of land being devoted to the Parc. This has allowed them to expand their programming to include a beautiful lantern show that will run from October to March.
“This will be a wintertime light show that will allow people to go near the enclosures where animals that have a winter coat can be seen,” Ranger explained.
The show will run from 4-9 p.m. four nights a week and will also contribute to maintaining staff at the Parc. “This is a part of several additional elements we are adding to draw families with children to the Parc, and this show will be unlike any other because it will be affordable for the whole family to enjoy. This is also an economic boost to the area, considering what just happened with COVID.”
The Parc boasts a beautiful network of trails throughout that allow visitors to explore and see the animals up close. These paths are available for walking and hiking and will soon be ready for skiing and skating too.
“To have such a big piece of land dedicated to tourism in such a short distance from Montreal is a real opportunity,” Ranger said. “We have the space, and now it’s about creating welcoming places where you can walk in the forest or go down a hill on the tube and see yaks and tigers and more. This is something we haven’t ever yet done in our 50 years.”
Not only are there tours through the Parc to see and feed animals, but there is also the Feline Tunnel with a network of glass tunnels that cross the big cats’ domains and allow for face-to-face interactions with some of nature’s biggest beasts. There’s the Olduvai Gateway where, from the top of a footbridge, visitors can admire six fascinating species, plus the Five Continents Farm and the Africa Terrace. Finally, don’t forget to pack your bathing suit and towel to cool off at their massive water park.
As Parc Safari looks ahead, they also plan on increasing the number of electric vehicles around the park with the goal of having an entire fleet of these eco-friendly vehicles. They would offer 45-minute guided tours throughout the park and bring guests even closer to the animals, especially those that live in herds. They are currently offering morning tours in their new electric bush trucks. “We are really quite different from a zoo because we care for, maintain, and breed animals, all in good health,” Ranger said.
For more information on Parc Safari, visit their website at https://parcsafari.com/
