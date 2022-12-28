Paquet's Wildfire comes to English audiences

JOEL CEAUSU FYi
Twisted triplets, a psychopathic baby and a murderous pet tarantula?
Clearly, playwright David Paquet’s Wildfire is a fiercely dark tragicomedy, structured as a generational triptych, and set in a triplex inhabited by triplets with a toxic family heritage.
Presented in English with French surtitles from January 16 to January 28 at La Chapelle Theatre in Plateau Mont-Royal, Wildfire is a magnificently constructed spiral of fatality, where Paquet attacks our failing collective consciousness and ensuing general apathy, as the story follows the path of unexamined trauma coursing through three generations driven by shame and repression. “Paquet pulls out laughs like we would pull out a tooth,” reads a production announcement. “There is no beginning or end to the traumatic devastation, only the inevitable turning of its cycle of destruction.”
Translated by Leanna Brodie and directed by Jon Lachlan Stewart, Wildfire continues Talisman Theatre’s hallmark of strong female voices, present in the triplet sisters who offer a dark take on modern motherhood and family relations in general.
Wildfire marks multiple award-winning Paquet’s first foray into Montreal’s English-language theatre scene. “This play seems to me to be a perfect fit for an encounter with this new audience, both neighbouring and yet unknown, since it intertwines the notions of otherness and home.”
Its light-heartedness charms and disarms — leaving the audience completely unprepared for a rollercoaster ride through deep-rooted taboos. This English version has all the kick and magic of the original French while retaining its vaudevillian, tongue-in-cheek humour.
