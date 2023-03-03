MIKE COHEN
Allen Chankowsky’s book, On the Other Side of Terminal: Take Back Your Life From Cancer Now, is so extraordinary it should be made into a motion picture. Chomedey native Chankowsky was originally treated for Hodgkin’s Disease with radiation therapy at the Montreal General Hospital in 1991 at the age of 21. That treatment caused a second cancer in 2016. “Except this time around,” Chankowsky says, “the medical community designated the cancer as ‘terminal.’ I wasn’t prepared to give up so fast, so my girlfriend Cynthia and I embarked on a research project and found a way to outlive the statistics.
“I promised myself that if I lived beyond five years, I would write a book about how I did it so that I could help others do the same. My book is now a multi-award-winning, number one best-seller. It has a lot of very important information that I know is helping other people and their families.”
A warning that once you start reading this book, it will be very hard to put down. I was riveted on how Chankowsky handled his first bout with cancer, petrified to tell his parents who had lost his brother in a tragic car accident only years earlier. “Personally I lived those first five years with an incredible amount of fear,” he recalls in the book. “I was shaken to the core.”
Chankowsky moved to Toronto and set up an office for the marketing company he ran with his dad, got married, became a dad and got divorced. He continued to go to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre for follow up appointments. In 2013 he met Cynthia, who would become the love of his life. Only three weeks later he suffered a heart attack. Cynthia stood by him every step of the way, as she did for his subsequent cancer diagnosis.
The book also contains a lot of educational data and information about cancer. I must say I learned a lot, such as what exactly is a bone marrow biopsy, the staging process and more. “I did not want this entire book to be all about me,” Chankowsky told me in an interview.
It was in the summer of 2016 that Chankowsky noticed a lump on his right neck, a clear indication that a new cancer had infiltrated his body. “I was heavily weighed down with the notion that, at age 47, my life was going to come to an end — with kids at the ages of 12 and nine, and with living parents who had already buried one of their kids,” he said. “I was never one to cry, but now I cried in private a lot and sometimes with Cynthia.”
Chankowsky’s oncologist initially told him that his only treatment option was palliative chemotherapy. This would not cure him, only delay the inevitable spread of tumours, keeping him comfortable for as long as possible. “I felt that accepting the chemo was kind of like waving the white flag, giving up hope, and showing my kids that I am going to roll over and let it take me out,” he said. “I was not going to let go so easily.”
Desperate to find other treatment alternatives that could give him a better shot at survival, Chankowsky and Cynthia scoured the internet and canvassed second and third opinions from oncology experts across North America. A diagnostic tool called Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) proved to be the game changer. NGS was only available in the United States.
NGS is considered the first step on a path towards better treatment options, which are often evaluated through clinical trials –- something that Canadian patients lack involvement in. After Chankowsky’s NGS and surgical pathology results were interpreted by his oncology team, it was determined that a main driver for his tumour’s growth were androgens — a group of male hormones that are associated with reproductive health. Discovering that the biology of his cancer was “androgen-receptor positive” was the most important reason why Chankowsky is now considered to be an “exceptional survivor” from an otherwise notoriously deadly cancer, CTV News reported. “The approach was if we can target the androgen receptor, we can somehow try to starve the cancer from androgens,” he explained.
Together with the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Chankowsky and his oncologist worked closely to apply a treatment called “androgen deprivation therapy” — a common treatment for patients with prostate cancer — which, as the name implies, aims to deprive his tumour of androgens, therefore limiting their growth.
“There was a significant shrinkage of the many tumours in my lungs and lymph nodes” he said. “Eventually, the tumours were no longer measurable. They considered me to have a complete response to the treatment.”
Why did Chankowsky write this book? “There were a few important reasons,” he says. “I wanted my kids to know what my cancer journey has been like over these past 31 years. I wanted to shine a bright light on the injustice that rare cancer patients have to endure. I wanted to expose the significant shift from what terminal cancer used to be to what it means today — more people are living longer and sometimes better — even with terminal illness.”
Chankowsky notes that cancer care has changed to allow more people to live longer with terminal disease today. “I’ve been living with cancer for over 30 years and have been keeping a close watch on the evolution of cancer care,” he says. “The improvements in detection technology, diagnostic modalities used for staging and incredible advances in treatment all work in concert with one another to support living longer with cancer.
“Up until very recently, people diagnosed with a particular form of cancer were treated for that cancer type and only that cancer type. Breast cancer had drugs designed for breast cancer. Colon cancer had drugs designed for colon cancer. Over the last decade, there has been an incredible shift in the way that cancer is treated which has led to the development of highly specialized drugs. Today, many cancer centres are assessing the genetic drivers that promote the growth of cancer. The trend in assessment of genetic mutations in cancer is significantly changing the outcomes of many patients.”
In the book Chankowsky states that almost 25 per cent of cancers are designated as “rare” — and he is one of these people. “The amount of research that is applied to any one cancer is directly proportional to how many people are diagnosed with it,” he explained. “For example, in 2018, the three top cancers received $1.2 billion in research funding in the United States, however, my rare head/neck cancer type, salivary duct cancer, received only $625,000. That’s less than one half of one percent of the research money that the three top cancers received for research. Since there are far fewer rare cancers, there is little if any financial incentive for large multinational pharmaceuticals. The ‘return on their investment’ doesn’t make sense because so few people are affected. Ultimately, this translates to more people with rare cancers dying.”
What is the most frequent question Chankowsky is asked? How was he able able to survive a terminal diagnosis? “In 2023, it is now seven years since I was issued a terminal diagnosis,” he says. “If I didn’t do what I did, I would have likely been dead in 2018. This is where the incredible magic is happening. What we are seeing is that many rare cancers have genetic similarities to their more mainstream cancers. So for example, if treatment success is found for a specific form of breast cancer with a specific genetic driver and a rare cancer has that same driver, the person with the rare cancer may benefit from the same treatment that the breast cancer patient is receiving. In my case, my rare head/neck cancer shares some genetic similarities with prostate cancer and so my treatment success was based on my being treated with hormone based chemotherapy used for prostate cancer. In my book, I identify exactly what I did to provide myself with the best possible chance of survival. With this relatively new approach to cancer care, we are at the beginning of a cancer survival revolution.”
Chankowsky believes his book is providing people with hope. “People with terminal cancer often feel written-off,” he says. “I feel that they need a strong voice that supports their right to be paid attention to, loved and cared for just as they were prior to being diagnosed. Now more than ever, people with terminal disease — where there is currently no cure — need to feel hopeful and empowered by the incredible advancements in cancer care leading to longer and better lives. This book allows me, through my story, to be that voice of hope for this underrepresented and undervalued part of society. My book highlights that there is another side of terminal disease — one that is rich with life, love and hope.”
While the book touches on the profound emotional intensity that involves the death of his brother Kenny, coupled with the terminal nature of his disease, the focus of Chankowsky’s work is how modern cancer care is progressing and how the world is slowly pivoting to genomic profiling and next generation sequencing. “Since publishing and since the media attention, I have been inundated with questions from patients and their families about how to access this life-saving technology,” he said. “These questions are coming in because the Canadian health system is not providing access the technology.”
There is no doubt that this book is one of hope and inspiration!
For how to get copies, go to www.allenchankowsky.com
