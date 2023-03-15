Ok Chorale in town

If you're strolling along Claremont near de Maisonneuve on Tuesday nights, listen carefully and you might hear a few dozen angelic – or not-so angelic – voices, belting out Rufus Wainwright or the Cranberries in three-part harmony, emanating from the Unitarian Church of Montreal.
The OK Chorale is in town, thanks to two Montreal women sharing their love of music and passion for singing with the community after COVID lockdowns.
Sonya Olthof is a self-taught guitar player who really enjoys singing. “During Covid I was playing a lot of guitar,” she told The Suburban, “and I dreamed of making music with other people when it was over.” She and long-time friend and singer-songwriter Lisa Sheppard did just that: in 2021 practicing outdoors and a first session was a hit at NDG’s Mariposa Café last fall. They went from 10, to 23, and the current 30 members, moving to larger digs in the church’s Phoenix Hall.
“If you've ever been told you can't sing or shouldn't sing” says Sheppard, “this place is for you.” Indeed, all skill levels are welcome, from singing-in-the-shower-superstars to those with terrific pipes in need of prodding or support. Most are women, aged 30 to 80, but a few younger folks showed up last session. “We need more men!” laughs Sheppard. “I can write these parts for women, but we need those low voices. I like that low, rich sound.”
The repertoire includes mostly recognizable rock, pop and folk songs, with iconic works from Leonard Cohen, The Beatles, John Denver, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Cranberries and more. Sheppard says some singers are pretty good, but ultimately “our job is to make it simple and enjoyable.” She does not use sheet music. “It’s lyrics and done by ear. We want to have fun and socialize; if it's not perfect it's OK.”
Ellen Dobrowolski hails from a “very musical family” in northern British Columbia. The 30-year-old PhD student found the OK Chorale flyer at Westmount library and joined up last fall. “I'm new here and wanted to do something social” she says. She tried musical theatre in high school and can tap dance, and loves that with choir, “no auditions were required and it’s so relaxed with all different skill levels. Also if I'm working on deadline for something and happen to miss a night, I don't feel guilty! It's all really for fun.”
At the rate it’s picking up momentum and popularity, Olthof says it’s possible OK Chorale will open a second weekly session.
Sheppard says they are entertaining local performance invitations. “We'll see, we don't want people to be anxious over this, but it's nice to work towards something.” Olthof says they “come across people who are quite traumatized from being told they can't sing,” and they inevitably blossom. “I definitely saw it in my own journey – I'm in my 50s – and my guitar playing is really improving.” Ultimately, it’s about well-known songs, easy harmonies, supported by friendly people and no auditions or experience required, in other words, “A workout for the soul.”
Indeed, groups are divided into melodies, harmonies, lows and highs, each with different lyric folders. As each group learns and contributes their part, Sonya and Lisa deftly assemble the diverse voices into beautifully blended song, Sonya strumming her guitar, Lisa leading singers with a finger cue here, a gesture there, head turn, piano note and occasionally, a chuckle.
In fact, inasmuch as this is about singing, there’s a lot of laughter, a whole lot of laughter, and even more smiles. And that’s just OK.
A spring session will be announced soon. For more information visit https://ok-chorale.com/
