Mike Cohen FYi
Following a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Maria and Vincent Guzzo, owners of Cinemas Guzzo, presented their 13th annual Notte in Bianco Gala recently at their Terrebonne estate on behalf of their Foundation. The evening raised $350,000, which will be shared with the Jewish General Hospital Emergency Department, the Shriners Hospital for Children Imaging Department and youth mental health initiatives in Montreal.
There were 400 guests, all dressed in white, enjoying cocktails in the garden and then a delicious dinner under a large tent and performances by C & C Music Factory and The Showmen, led by Frank Panzera.
Given the continued rise in mental health issues among young people, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cinémas Guzzo and the Mgr. Arthur Deschênes Foundation chose to focus their fundraising efforts in support of isolation, depression, and other relevant issues.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our partners dealt with an increased demand for their services, with a reduced influx of funds,” explained Maria Guzzo, honorary chair of the Mgr. Arthur Deschênes Foundation. “The needs are greater than ever, since mental health problems facing our young people were exacerbated by the pandemic. It’s important for all of us to do our part to fund these initiatives to help them, and we are doing our part.”
Watch this wonderful video of highlights: https://youtu.be/NhqLioULR1U
Among the VIP guests were Vince’s parents, Rosetta and Angelo; former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre; Senator Pierre-Hugue Boivenu; Honourary Chair Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO of the Business Development Bank of Canada, and her husband Gilles Coulombe; Tracie Tighe, Molly Middleton, Saman Malik and Meagan Ellul from the CBC Dragons’ Den production team (Vince is one of the Dragons); Dollard des Ormeaux Councillor Valerie Assouline; Salvatore and Rosie Parasuco; and CJAD’s Elias Makos.
CELEBRITY GOLF: The 29th annual Hector Toe Blake Celebrity Golf Tournament was held recently at the prestigious St-Raphael Golf Club on Île-Bizard. The Alzheimer Society of Montreal welcomed golf enthusiasts to one of the most beautiful golf courses in the Greater Montreal area. It was in the company of some of the former Montreal Canadiens. Guy Carbonneau served as honorary president. Also on hand were Réjean Houle, Vincent Damphousse, Stéphane Richer, Mario Tremblay, Rick Green and Chris Nilan, who are all committed to the cause of neurocognitive disorders. Through this annual event, the Alzheimer Society of Montreal raised over $100,000 in net revenue. In keeping with its mission, the Alzheimer Society of Montreal team is redoubling its efforts to enable as many people with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers in Montreal as possible to benefit from psychosocial support, sound advice, stimulating therapeutic activities and respite, all within a person-centred approach. Info: www.alzheimermontreal.ca/en/
FOR THE CHILDREN: The 26th annual Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament raised $1,000,695 for young patients, thanks to the generosity of donors. The tournament’s honourary president was Mitch Garber. Charles-Edouard Morin headed the organizing committee of the program, held at the Royal Montreal Golf Club. “I have been fortunate,” said Garber. “My children, apart from a few broken bones, have been spared the need for critical care at The Children’s. Many of our friends have not been as lucky. We are one family. Whether we have children or not, Montrealers take care of each other. I have had the privilege of chairing a number of campaigns and supporting many important causes, but the Hospital holds a special place in my heart. By taking part in the Tournament, the golfers are helping Montreal’s sick children, particularly those that require critical and chronic care, return to their energetic selves.”
All proceeds from the tournament help finance fellowships for physicians who wish to develop expertise in surgical subspecialties under the tutelage of The Children’s renowned surgical team. Fellowships also allow the Hospital to recruit the best and brightest physicians worldwide. In addition, this year’s tournament will also help support a patient navigation program or ‘Corridor of Care’ to improve care coordination, patient education, and access to community resources. The Children’s Corridor of Care is being developed using evidence-based best practices, and it serves as a template for other pediatric centres in Canada and beyond.
TSN 690 ANNIVERSARY: It was one year delayed due to the pandemic, but TSN 690 did indeed celebrate 20 years on the air with a big bash at the Fairmont Theatre recently. A planned bash for the spring of 2021 had to be postponed due to COVID-19. However, afternoon show host Mitch Melnick’s event promotional company Billy Bob Productions (with partners Lloyd Fischler and Gary Silverman) stepped up to make it happen. Current and former show hosts, broadcast teams, anchors, reporters, insiders, sports legends and other special guests were on hand. Proceeds from the sale of the tickets went to ALS Quebec and TEAM STOCK to honour Dean Stock, younger brother of former NHL player and former host at the station PJ Stock. Dean died of ALS in 2016. He was just 39 years old, survived by his wife Paula and three young children. There were multiple live acts and a lot of laughs.
MY ISLAND, MY HEART: On September 14 the media premiere of Mon île, mon cœur, an exclusive Les 7 Doigts creation, took place to mark the opening of the brand-new Studio-Cabaret at ESPACE ST-DENIS. The English-language premiere of My Island, My Heart, was held on September 16, with the two now being presented on alternate evenings through Oct. 16. In Mon île, mon cœur / My Island, My Heart, which headlines at the Studio-Cabaret Shana Carroll, Co-founder and Artistic Director of the renowned company, paid homage to her adopted City of Montreal. She directs this colourful, poetic work performed by eight extraordinarily talented multidisciplinary artists. A unique experience in North America, the show will highlight the extraordinary possibilities of this new venue equipped with 180-degree DEL screens! Didier Lucien serves as Master of Ceremonies for this show that combines circus, theatre, dance, singing and original music, whose enveloping visual signature was designed by Yves Aucoin (Céline Dion, Cirque du Soleil).
WOMEN’S CANCER RESEARCH: La Roche-Posay’s Ride at La Grande Roue for a good cause, in support of the Program for Women’s cancer Research (PWR) in radiation oncology, took place on Sept. 12 where guests dined in gondolas overlooking Montreal’s skyline. They enjoyed a three-course meal prepared by local women chefs in the comfort of a climate-controlled gondola 60 meters above the city. It’s a breathtaking culinary adventure! The funds raised from this Cedars Cancer Foundation Signature event will benefit the McGill University Health Centre Division of Radiation Oncology’s new Program for Women’s cancer Research. This research program will contribute to radiotherapy research in gynecological (ovarian, uterine, cervical, and vulvar) and breast cancers, with a goal of bringing novel treatments and technologies into practice. La Roche-Posay’s mission is to improve the quality of life of people living with cancer. Through the brand’s ongoing commitment to research in oncology, we support future innovations in cancer. This program aligns with La Roche-Posay’s mission and helps improve outcomes for women undergoing treatment for women’s cancer. Donna Saker from The Beat 92.5 FM was the emcee.
BAL DES LUMIÈRES: The Douglas Mental Health University Institute specializes in the following mental health issues: anxiety; depression; eating disorders; schizophrenia and other forms of psychosis; bipolar disorders; and Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. It is the Douglas Hospital Foundation brings in important funds to ensure the hospital’s mission is carried out. On Sept. 21 at the Bell Centre, the Bal Des Lumières raised $2,060,000. It was billed as a wonderful evening that helps build hope for all those whose lives have been affected by mental illness.
WEIZMANN’S MISSION IMPERATIVE: The climate crisis affects every aspect of our civilization. To change the trajectory, Weizmann Canada brought together experts for cocktails and conversation for an event titled ‘Mission Imperative’ on Sept. 12, to discuss game-changing scientific research that can lead to innovative industry solutions. The event held at The Grand Quai – Port of Montreal, coincided with the launch of the Weizmann Institute of Science’s Institute for Environmental Sustainability, with an ambitious goal of expediting research from the lab to the marketplace over the next 10 years. Weizmann Institute scientists and co-leaders of the newly launching Institute, Prof. Ron Milo (expert in energy and carbon transformations) and Prof. Avi Levy (food security expert), were part of the food-focused panel that also included “fearless forager” and Chef of Restaurant Candide John Winter Russell, and CTV’s Cindy Sherwin as moderator.
On the global scale, humanity needs to feed a growing world population within a changing climate, protect plant biodiversity and reduce damage and pollution to air, soil and water. Weizmann’s Institute for Environmental Sustainability aims to tackle this through their unique bottom-up approach to research and global collaboration, which has led to world-renowned scientific excellence. There were over 100 registrants, and the audience was fully engaged in the riveting conversation on this vital topic that impacts us all. Similar events were held in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary during the balance of the week. Go to weizmann.ca/environment to learn more about Weizmann’s Institute for Environmental Sustainability.
Have an item for FYI? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
