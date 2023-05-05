MIKE COHEN
How many people are willing to speak about how to heal from sexual abuse? It is Carolyn Auger’s mission to bring this topic out of the shadows so we can remove the stigma of sexual abuse and encourage survivors to heal.
Auger, a Pointe Claire author and massotherapist, published a new book last year called No Big Deal, Until It Was. It is a matter-of-fact true story of resilience that offers readers hope and inspiration. “Although a sensitive subject, sexual abuse needs to be more openly discussed,” Auger says. “My goal is to be a catalyst for that change by telling my story.“
The book delves into experiences and life-altering lessons to provide the reader with hope for overcoming any traumas from the past. The author embraces life’s changes with courage and strength while sharing insight into her healing journey. This heartfelt story will inspire you to take the necessary steps toward creating a more empowered future.
Her first book, With All My Heart, was published in 2014. She wrote it under a pseudonym and shared her experience with sexual abuse right at the beginning. In contrast, With All My Heart, does so later on. In addition this book continues with life story as has evolved over the last eight years.
I read the book in two sittings and found it absolutely gripping. The author does not hold back on anything related to her personal life, from a very difficult childhood to three marriages and two daughters who faced demons of their own.
My heart broke for Auger as I read about her father’s parade of different wives who treated both she and her sister like poison. Shen called one of them “Broom Hilda” and described herself living the life of Cinderella and facing the wicked stepmother. Thank goodness for her fairy godmother Mimi, who is described as a warm and caring human being in the book. Mimi was always there for Auger.
Auger’s father did not come across as a nice man at all. When she gave me the book she told me that it addressed sexual abuse. However, it was only soon after she wrote about her father’s death that we learn he was the abuser.
Auger talks about having a crush on her high school math teacher. There was some flirtation and he did indeed step out of line, touching and fondling her. She had a steady boyfriend named Johnny who was unfaithful and that tormented her. At summer camp she was sexually harassed and her friend Paola (as in noted broadcaster and life coach Paola Samuel) stuck up for her.
A family friend, someone she considered like a brother, sexually assaulted her. In college, she met an older married man and entered into a short-lived relationship. It turned out he was merely waiting for her to turn 18 so he could have sexual relations with her.
When as a teen Auger was hospitalized for an unexplained fever, she became the victim of an orderly who thought she was asleep and tried to put his hand up her dress. “I was lying in a hospital bed, knowing I wasn’t asking to be assaulted, so why did this keep happening?” she asked.
Auger’s first husband (called Neil in the book) is the father of her two daughters, Chelsea and Lauren. “I was in my second year of university,” she said. “It was an exciting time. I knew I wanted a family so very badly, and I couldn’t wait to have kids.”
The marriage did not work out. “I felt like we were roommates who barely spoke,” she said of Neil. “Neil did not get the same Carolyn that I am today,” Auger continued. “Back then I was pretty negative in my thinking. I had so much anger inside of me and was extremely impatient.”
Auger’s second husband, (called Jon in the book), was her osteopath who had persistently pursued her. “Even though I thought I had made it perfectly clear that I was not interested in a relationship with him, he did not give up.”
After undergoing hip surgery, Auger saw what a rock John had been for her in terms of her recovery. The same could be said for battling thyroid disease. It was during the time of this marriage that Auger could no longer keep the abuse she suffered at the hands of her father bottled up inside. The memory first came back in a nightmare. “My father sexually abused me,” she said aloud. “My father had been dead for years and everyone thought he was the most incredible man. I think sexual abuse creates a form of amnesia.”
As part of psychotherapy, it was recom
mended that Auger write a letter to her late dad. “I hate you,” it began. “I hate everything you did to me. I hate the childhood I had. I hate that you did not protect me. I hate that you were someone to fear instead of someone to keep me safe. I hated when you would reach over in the car and touch my leg.”
Marriage brought out signs in John that Auger could not stomach, from him spending money he did not have to lying to her. The marriage to John lasted four years. “Even though John and I had discussed our marriage not working, we had not discussed ending it yet,” she said. “Then, without hesitation, I told him that our marriage was over. We were done and I wanted him out.”
Auger married for her third, and she insists “final” time to Steve (his real name) in 2008. Even today she describes this relationship as pitch perfect. Just as things seemed to be moving in the right direction for her life, Auger shares the stories of Lauren and Chelsea’s challenges with depression. At one point Lauren began self-harming herself. Over time things got better for her. As for Chelsea, in 2017 she wrote in a post for Bell Let’s Talk Day: “I feel like I should finally open up and share a bit about what I’ve gone through with my depression and anxiety. The goal isn’t to pity, the goal is to understand and be understood. I hope that by doing this, I can make some feel less alone and work towards ending the stigma.”
After reading Chelsea’s post, Auger said she felt guilty for not knowing how bad things were.
Chelsea too had been self-harming. Later, there was another aspect of Chelsea’s life she had not shared with family. She was bi-sexiual. “I personally knew I also liked girls,” she said. “And yet I only actually came out for the very first time over a decade later. Those years in between were filled with so much loneliness, fear and confusion… I was confused about my place in the world.”
The girls are now in a very good place. I met Chelsea over a Zoom call with her mom. She said she felt comfortable opening up about her personal story. “It felt important to do so,” she noted.
A physical education graduate from McGill University, Auger worked part-time as a personal trainer. She was fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom for many years, up until her daughters started high school. It was then that she shifted gears and went back to school for a certification in massage therapy. Over the last 17 years she has built a wonderful and rewarding business. “I never in my wildest dreams thought I would love it as much as I do,” she says.
What prompted her to write a second book and under her own name? “My goal is to capture the impact of the childhood traumas, even those previously unbeknownst,” she said. “I had suffered from the loss of my mother at a young age, and then being bounced around different homes from elementary and through high school. But there was something else, something far deeper that was gnawing at me subconsciously.
“With years of therapy, I was told that I handled my unstable and tumultuous childhood well. Yet, I felt a deep anger constantly brewing inside of me. In my 30s, the unleashing of a horrific memory from my childhood had me unraveling. Once the memory erupted, there was a dreadful sense of clarity for many of the choices I had made and a multitude of experiences I had endured. True healing began once I was ready and willing to do whatever I had to in order to free myself from the pain and trauma.”
Childhood, Auger says, can make you or break you. “The key to a healthy life comes from healing from your past,” she says. “In my opinion, not many people can go through life unscathed from some form of suffering or trauma. How we choose to move forward is what will determine our future.”
Are you a victim or a survivor? If so Auger wants to reach out to you through the book. “My hope is to inspire readers to find ways to embark on a true healing journey,” she says “I share how I have healed from many traumas to become an emotionally strong and happy woman in a very healthy and fulfilling marriage. Getting there wasn’t easy. And throughout the years of my own healing journey, I dug deep to support my two daughters who suffered greatly from mental health issues. I share openly about their intense struggles with depression and anxiety.”
Auger also comes clean in the book about how she handled her financial affairs over the years. She confesses to never having learned to budget and living off a line of credit. She and Steve had to sell their home and move into a town house to get matters properly in order.
Bravo to this author for being so honest and forthcoming to her readers. She would love to do some public speaking, perhaps at schools, and yes she even thinks her life story would make for a good Netflix series. I completely agree.
The book is available via Amazon and this link: https://a.co/d/1APzBdl
