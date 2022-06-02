New film Pink Lake dramatizes a true story of when a friend asks another to be her sperm donor

Mike Cohen FYi
Filmed in the Gatineau Hills in 2019, the motion picture Pink Lake was only released theatrically May 27. It stars St. Laurent’s Marie-Marguerite Sabogui, Charles Brook and Alysa Touati. It is produced, directed and edited by Emily Gan and Daniel Schachter.
The story revolves around Sam (Brook) and Cora (Touati), a couple whose relatively peaceful life is disrupted by Nadia (Sabongui). She is one of Sam’s oldest and dearest friends visiting from out of town. Suffering from a broken heart, with her partner having just left her, she fears that it’s too late to become a mother. Wasting no time, she asks Sam to be her sperm donor with no strings attached.
Sam is keen on helping Nadia, in no small part because Cora doesn’t want kids and this might be his last shot at being a father – if only a biological, peripheral one. When Sam and Nadia propose their idea to Cora, she initially gives her assent. But doubt creeps in as Cora ponders the consequences of her choice.
“Emily and I co-wrote and co-directed Pink Lake,” said Schacter. “It is a personal film that dramatizes an ongoing dialogue between Emily and I about having versus. not having kids. When Cora first gives Nadia permission to have a child with her partner Sam, Cora is insecure, and her insecurity leads to assertions of power that threaten not just the harmony of the group, but her own well-being. When Cora realizes this, and sees that Nadia’s happiness is allied to her own, and to the greater good, she gives not just her permission, but her blessing.”
Schachter said that they shot Pink Lake with a very small and devoted cast and crew. “There were only four crew members on set at any given time, which meant that Emily and I had to wear many hats,” he said. “Production lasted 21 days. It was a marathon, and it was incredible.”
There is a real Pink Lake in Gatineau. The cottage shown in the film actually belongs to Brooks.
“The three main actors are close friends of ours,” says Schachter. “The story about a woman who asks her friend for a sperm donation – and the conflict that arises between him and his partner when he says yes – was inspired by a real-life event. And in an unexpected and delicious twist, the actress playing Nadia, the woman who asks her friend for sperm so that she can get pregnant in vitro, actually got pregnant in vitro soon after production. She recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy!”
Added Sabongui: “So the theme of this script meant a lot to me.”
She and her filmmaker husband now have two young children.
