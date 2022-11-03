Jennifer Cox
FYi
The Movember campaign, now in its 16th year, has begun, and men are not only going to be sporting more facial hair for the month of November but will also be walking and running to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.
“After a few years of the pandemic, we’re really looking forward to the campaign,” said Evan Connor, senior development manager of Movember based out of Canada. “We’ve been fortunate to see the reality come together in a virtual sense, but as things are getting back to normal, we’re expecting to see more mustaches out on the street and people getting moving together hosting events and having a ton of fun. It will also be nice for the teams we work with to come together for the events that they’ve had to put on pause these last few years.”
The campaign’s annual goal is to raise funding for research, but it is also just as important to organizers to raise awareness. Every year nearly 5,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in Quebec and, according to the Centre for Suicide Prevention in Quebec, the number of suicides by men is three times greater than that of women in Quebec while the highest suicide rate in Quebec is men aged 50-64. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men over 45, while testicular cancer is the number one cancer in young men. “We lose a man every minute to suicide. So, when our participants and teams are fundraising, they are also raising awareness. They can share [their participation] with their networks, and this helps reinforce the ‘why’ behind people getting involved. We want men to know it’s okay to not be okay.”
There are four different ways “bros” can get involved with this year’s Movember campaign: they can raise fund and grow a mustache, they can run or walk 60 kilometers over the course of the month (a significant number for the initiative, since 60 men are lost to suicide every hour across the world); they can host a mo-ment (get a team together and raise even more money); or “Mo your own way” with a choose-your-own-adventure type of challenge. “I think it’s a lot more fun when you participate with friends and family,” Connor said. “It’s a great opportunity to leverage Movember as a chance to connect, especially in the late fall. It’s a fun way to make a cold and dark time of the year more enjoyable.”
The end goal of Movember is to get people talking about men’s health more openly and proactively. It’s a priority to encourage “bros” to educate themselves about men’s cancers and mental health wellness, and to take control of their overall wellbeing. “Every male needs to start the conversation [about cancer] with their doctor at 50, and for some groups who are more at risk, like if you have a family history of cancer, it’s about starting those conversations at 45,” Connor explained. “Young men aged 15-39 should make sure they’re checking their testicles and getting informed. Men can use the month of November to start a conversation. Reach out to a friend or a family member and ask how they are. Let them know you’re there, and reinforce that if anything comes up, they can reach out to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.