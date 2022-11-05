Music to their ears: Montreal medical student plays free concerts for seniors

Melissa Migueis
Foan Song sits at the shiny black piano by the large window on the first floor at Armand Lavergne, a long-term care facility in the Plateau-Mont-Royal. There is no big stage. There are no fancy lights. There is no loud cheering.
This is not the typical concert for a musician, but “it’s worth it. It’s rewarding,” said Song.
Song’s long fingers fly across the piano keys to produce classical and jazz melodies, and every so often, he looks up from the piano and gazes at the elders through his round glasses. His eyes sparkle when he sees the faces of 15 tired-looking seniors light up.
The seniors smile. Many tap their feet and sway to the melody. Some sing along. For others, their eyes glisten with tears. “The music reaches them,” Song said. “You can’t talk to them directly through music, but you can share emotions and you can share feelings.”
While working to complete his medical residency in family medicine at Université de Montréal — a specialty he describes as “thrilling” as it’ll allow him to work with individuals of all ages in acute care settings — the 25 year old plays free piano concerts at nursing homes around Montreal every second week, an initiative he began during the pandemic. “Music has always been my biggest passion,” he said. “I want to share it with people.”
According to Armand Lavergne’s recreation therapist, Sabrina Principe, music is the best way to reach the residents because it’s universal. “It doesn’t matter what language they speak or if they can even remember their name,” she explained. “It’s something that residents are able to appreciate regardless.”
During one concert, Song played Ray Charles’ Hit the Road Jack and Eric Clapton’s Autumn Leaves. He recounts that at the end of the concert, one of the seniors approached him and said, “Oh, the fun’s over?” It was “a great feeling,” he said.
Seniors in long-term care centres have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information. To date, Quebec has reported approximately 6,700 deaths in CHSLDs since the start of the pandemic, which is approximately 40 per cent of the total COVID-19 deaths in the province.
The limited family visits, months of room-bound isolation due to coronavirus outbreaks, and their high vulnerability to the virus have all led to an increase in feelings of depression, loneliness and anxiety. However, a study conducted by Frontiers in Medicine found that music therapy can significantly improve mental health for residents in long-term care homes.
According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, listening to classical piano pieces specifically, is scientifically proven to release dopamine, which improves mood and lowers cortisol levels.
Principe explained that the residents at Armand Lavergne — who either have physical disabilities, cognitive disabilities, Alzehimer’s disease or dementia – seem more calm and ready for the day after listening to Song’s live concerts.
The music is beneficial for the seniors and they enjoy it, but Armend Lavergne and other government-funded long-term care facilities in Montreal don’t have a budget to regularly hire musicians, Principe said, which is why Song’s voluntary work is “so appreciated.”
From 2017 to 2019, Song played music for people with Parkinson’s disease and their families. Song said the music brought a lot of positivity and joy into their lives, and kept morale high. This is when he discovered the impact that music can have on others. Song wanted to “find something in the same spirit,” so he decided to hold free piano concerts for residents in long-term care centers.
Not only are his concerts a way to give back to the elderly community — a community he says only “deserves the best” — but his concerts also allow him to practice communicating and establishing good relationships with seniors. This, he explained, is a crucial skill that challenges almost all healthcare professionals. “It’s not easy,” he said. He explained that verbal communication with the senior population can be difficult because many of them struggle to understand healthcare professionals, or they struggle to clearly express themselves and their needs. But music is a language everyone can understand.
Song advocates for finding alternate ways to approach and connect with the senior population. “It takes time,” he said. “You have to practice it.” And he’s refining these skills through his music concerts. “He has a really nice approach with the residents and really has that human side,” said Principe.
Song began playing piano recreationally at age seven. By the age of 12, he was attending the Conservatoire de musique et d’art dramatique du Québec where he studied classical piano for the following eight years until the end of CÉGEP. “I saw it as a sport,” he said. “You have to get this dexterity, this agility with your hands and feet… and then there’s this competitive side.”
Song, who was training in piano approximately 20 hours a week at the time, said that he worked hard to ensure he mastered the technical aspect of the instrument. But this didn’t come without trials and tribulations. Spending hours at the music conservatory on evenings and weekends, Song didn’t get to live the typical teenage experience. He recalled telling his parents, “It’s too hard. It’s too stressful. I don’t want to do it anymore.” But his parents encouraged him to continue. In retrospect, he said, quitting “would have been the worst decision of my life.”
“It was quite the evolution he did,” said Susanne Beaubien, Song’s piano instructor of seven years at the music conservatory. “He started as a young timid boy. I had the chance to watch him become a young man who finished his piano exam in a remarkable way.”
Although the years were filled with hours of intense piano practice, the music conservatory is what fostered Song’s passion for music. But ultimately, Song made the difficult decision not to pursue music as a career. He said his parents “lived through a hard time” and never experienced financial stability when growing up in China. So, he sought a vocation that would guarantee financial security for him and his family. A career in medicine seemed plausible. According to Song, medicine combines three elements that he loves: science, helping others, and adrenaline.
Even though studying family medicine is time consuming, “I’ve never given up music and I’ve stayed true to that passion,” Song said.
“It warms my heart to see him having such pleasure playing for the elderly and to see him share his passion like that,” said Beaubien. She explained that, even if her students don’t make a career of music, it’s rewarding to see that music still gives meaning to their lives. “[Song] is someone extraordinary. It’s rare that we find a type of person like that.”
Today, in addition to his voluntary work at the long-term care facilities, Song composes and produces original acoustic pop and instrumental piano pieces for his growing audiences on YouTube and Spotify. This past February, Song released Passacaglia, a self-produced music video with his own piano, violin and orchestra composition. He worked on this musical project for a year and a half. This type of project gave him complete creative freedom, which “is the ultimate experience,” he said.
Song may not be “in shape” to compete in classical piano competitions at the professional level anymore, but working on his own personal projects and giving back through music is enough, he said. He has used his love of music to do good. Whether the seniors he played for smiled, tapped their feet, swayed to the melody, sang along, or felt emotional, the music reached them – it reached them in ways that words, for some, could no longer.
